You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

1 killed in early morning crash near Williston

Blue Lights, Crime Scene Tape (copy) (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

(Colin Demarest/Staff)

 Staff photo by Colin Demarest

One person was killed Saturday in an early morning crash near Williston.

The driver of a Ford F-250 pickup truck was headed east on U.S. 278 when he or she ran off the road, overcorrected, and ran off the other side of the road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Matt Southern.

The truck flipped in a ditch, and the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the truck, Southern reported. The driver “sustained fatal injuries,” he added.

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m.

Highway Patrol did not disclose the identity of the driver. Inquiries were directed to the Barnwell County Coroner’s Office.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Check back with the Aiken Standard for the latest information.


Tags

Colin Demarest covers the Savannah River Site, the Energy Department, its NNSA, and government and politics, in general. Follow him on Twitter: @demarest_colin.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News