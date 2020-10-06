Local United Way president 'cautiously optimistic' about exceeding this year's fundraising goal

United Way of Aiken County President Sharon Rodgers said Monday she is “cautiously optimistic” that the organization will exceed its 2020 fundraising goal even though the novel coronavirus pandemic has created challenges.
Rodgers spoke to the Aiken Standard after last week’s mid-campaign report virtual event.
“Some of the numbers we usually have by now are still outstanding, but with all the COVID obstacles and things like that, that’s not unexpected,” Rodgers said. “Everybody is out there working hard, and people are being very generous again this year.”
The United Way kicked off its 2020 fundraising effort in late August. Rodgers and her colleagues are hoping that it will generate at least $2,301,527 to help support the organization’s partner agencies and critical need programs.
Because of the pandemic, many of the charity events on the schedule had to be postponed, changed in format or even canceled.
“People are continuing to try to figure out ways around the COVID concerns that have been presented to us, and it looks like our community is rising to this occasion,” Rodgers said.
According to the results announced during the mid-campaign report event, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions already had raised 99.5% of its $1 million goal and the campaign’s Individual Gifts Division had raised 63% of its $135,527 goal.
Aiken Technical College is “currently at 77% of goal,” said Patsy Fields, an administrative manager at the school.
In addition, the Corporate Division had raised 40% of its $486,000 goal.
“We’re on a calendar year, but we’re trying to get as much money in as we can by the end of October or the first of November,” Rodgers said. “We like to take our agency allocations to our board during the November board meeting, and we are planning on that to be the case again this year.”
During 2019, the United Way raised $2,600,481.
For more information about the United Way of Aiken County, call 803-648-8331 or visit uwaiken.org.
The United Way’s headquarters is at 235 Barnwell Ave. N.W. in Aiken.