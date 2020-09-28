Local teen and her mini horse visit Aiken animal shelter to raise awareness for equine rescue

Volunteers at the Aiken County Animal Shelter got a special visit from a four-legged guest Saturday.
Jennifer Miller, executive director and founder of Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS), gathered some of her volunteers for a small get-together at the Wire Road animal shelter.
Miller said she decided to host the party after she was contacted by Grace Glennie, a local 13-year-old who is raising money and awareness for equine rescue efforts.
"I just thought it would be a nice thing to do for the volunteers," Miller said. "We haven't been able to do any events or anything because of COVID-19, but I figured we could gather responsibly by meeting outside and staying socially distant.
"It's the kind of feel-good thing people could really use right now," Miller added.
Glennie operates her own business, Carrots N' Cupcakes. She visits parties and events with homemade cupcakes and her 6-year-old mini horse, Rudy.
"We adopted him from a rescue shelter," Glennie said. "Right know, we're raising money to help other equine animals from other kill pens, so we're just trying to get the word out."
Rudy was a huge hit with the volunteers, receiving many pats and carrot treats from his admirers at the party. Given his sociable and gentle demeanor, some were surprised to learn he was once feral.
Rudy was saved by a rescue group from a kill pen in North Carolina where horses, ponies and other equines are gathered to be processed for their meat.
Glennie and her mother saved Rudy from certain death and took over a year to rehabilitate him.
Once, Glennie said, Rudy wouldn't let her come near him. Now, he visits birthday parties and even classrooms in area schools to raise awareness about equine rescue and the services mini horses can provide.
A portion of Glennie's proceeds from her business benefit Last Chance Kill Pen, the rescue group, which is based in Asheboro.
Rudy even went nose-to-nose with some of the dogs at the local shelter – of which Miller says there are far too many.
"We do have a lot of dogs right now," Miller said. "We're seeing a pretty high intake, and because of COVID-19, we can only do adoptions by appointment."
But the pandemic hasn't slowed FOTAS down, Miller said, although it has put a dent in some of their funding.
The shelter also needs more volunteers to help walk the dogs on Saturday afternoons due to the high number of animals they are taking in and the lower number of volunteers they have due to COVID-19.