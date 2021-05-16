Local polo club to host teen tournament

Local polo boosters are fine-tuning plans for top teen talent to be on display over the next few days in Aiken, with the country's best high school girls' teams to be in tournament action at New Bridge Polo Club.

Retired player Tiger Kneece, largely known as Aiken Polo Club's manager and Aiken Youth Polo's coach, was on hand for Sunday's action on Whitney Field and noted that arena-style competition is set for this week.

"It's huge for us to be able to host it, and our girls have qualified and will be playing in that," Kneece said. Play is considered "indoor," he added.

"Up north, where the weather's bad throughout the winter, you're going to find the actual arenas are covered, and four walls, but down here, we've got good weather, good climate, and so our indoor arena is encased in walls, but there's no roof."

The host site, he said, will be the arena on New Bridge Road. Games are set for Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with two contests to be livestreamed on the U.S. Polo Association's network, he added.

Kneece was the play-by-play announcer on Whitney Field Sunday for a pair of games and gave an upbeat report on what he saw.

"It just shows ... it's growing, and how big our social side has come, and the following of people in Aiken. We've been sold out in parking spaces. The pavilion is sold out, sponsorships are nearly sold out, and it's great how the people of Aiken have embraced it and they look forward to it every spring and fall, and they come and partake of it," he said.

Among major backers of the local gatherings are Taylor BMW, Aiken Saddlery, Dumpster Depot and Aiken County Farm Supply.

Sunday's action also had another local business represented: La Parisienne, a Chesterfield Street eatery with heavy emphasis on French-style baked goods. The owner, real estate investor David Meunier, is a seasonal Aiken resident and polo player who was on the field Sunday. His squad, La Bourgogne, took an early lead against Mullins Land but wound up on the short end of a 6-5 score in overtime.

Aiken Polo Club dates back to 1882. The arrival of summer-style heat brings the end of local polo until mid-September. Next weekend's weather forecast includes temperatures reaching into the low 90s, with the Monday and Tuesday marks expected to reach around 97 degrees.