Local, national fire departments urge safety during Fire Prevention Week

As October begins, fire departments in Aiken County and across the nation are reminding the public to take every precaution in preventing house fires.
Since 1922, the National Fire Prevention Association has sponsored the public observance of Fire Prevention Week each year during the week of Oct. 9 in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire.
The tragic and historic fire began on October 8, 1871 and caused devastating damage to Chicago, killing more than 250 people. The fire left 100,000 homeless, destroyed more than 17,400 structures and burned more than 2,000 acres of land, according to the National Fire Prevention Association.
Each year, the fire prevention association focuses on one fire prevention measure to bring to the public's attention.
This year, departments are reminding the public of the dangers of kitchen fires.
Cooking is the main cause of home fires and home fire injuries, according to the association. Unattended cooking is the leading cause of fires in the kitchen.
Richard Oxendine, president of the Aiken County Firefighters Association, said Aiken County's fire statistics are on par with the nation regarding cooking fires.
"We have a lot of cooking fires," Oxendine said. " It's mostly unattended cooking. Just from memory, cooking is a major cause for a lot of our fires in the area."
The fire prevention association urges the public to cook with caution by staying in the kitchen while cooking. Stoves should always be turned off when not being watched.
Grease fires should always be put out by sliding a lid over the pan and turning off the burner. For oven fires, turn off the heat and keep the door closed.
If a kitchen fire ever gets out of hand, the National Fire Prevention Association urges calling 9-1-1 immediately.
As temperatures begin to lower, Oxendine said heaters and fireplaces also play a significant role in house fires.
Local fire departments responded to 1,291,500 fires in 2019, according to the association. These fires caused roughly 3,700 civilian deaths, 16,600 civilian injuries and $14.8 billion in property damage.
Seventy-five percent of all fire deaths and 73% of all injuries were caused by home fires.
"With the weather changing people are going to start using their heaters and fireplaces," Oxendine said. "I would encourage everyone to do the preparations including cleaning out chimneys to be ready for the weather changing and prevent house fires."
More information on fire prevention can be found on the association's website at https://www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/Staying-safe/Preparedness/Fire-Prevention-Week/About.