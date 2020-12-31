Where to? Aiken City Council members detail 2021 goals

A new year offers a fresh slate, a chance to begin anew or with newfound vigor.
For members of the Aiken City Council, 2021 is brimming with opportunity.
From infrastructure to housing, the Savannah River Site to community safety, City Council members have a lot on their minds.
The Aiken Standard in December reached out to City Council members and asked them to describe, pitch or explain their goals for the new year. Below are their respective answers.
Responses were edited for grammar, brevity and clarity.
Mayor Rick Osbon
As we enter the New Year, our focus, first and foremost, is on the health and well-being of both our citizens and our business community.
Aiken’s economic development efforts will focus on new opportunities, such as the expansion of the Savannah River National Lab to the campus of USC Aiken. Alongside this bold initiative, the planned S.C. National Guard DreamPort is the No. 1 priority for the S.C. Guard that will successfully expand the cyber mission being created at Fort Gordon into South Carolina, creating a cyber corridor.
The new pit production mission at SRS is important not only locally, but also for our national defense.
In 2020, we realized that as important as new investment is, it is equally important that we focus on economic retention. I am proud of city staff and community partners who came together and backstopped $1 million worth of loans targeted for our small businesses to bridge the time that federal assistance was not yet available.
2021 will be a year we look to expand our green initiatives. We will continue to partner with the Aiken Land Conservancy, Aiken Streetscape and Dominion Power to protect and preserve our grand trees through treatments and undergrounding of power lines to extend this legacy to generations to come.
We will continue to support ADPS and their efforts to partner with organizations, such as the NAACP and faith-based organizations like Second Baptist to maintain existing and build new relationships within our African American community.
Whiskey Road improvements are continuing to move forward, and we are thankful for the partnerships with the Aiken County Council and our S.C. House and Senate members.
2021 will be a great year for Aiken.
Gail Diggs
In 2019, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster announced a federal economic development program for opportunity zones. This was meant to encourage long-term private investments in low-income communities by offering tax incentives.
A large part of this designation is in District 1. There was very little interest until recently. The investors are focusing on a portion of tracts situated together and have plans to develop them. Once this project is completed, and the community impact is realized, I believe that other potential investors will come forward. This will be a game changer for our Northside. I intend to support them 100% in this effort.
The loss of jobs during this pandemic has left so many of our residents and families without a home. We are blessed to have a homeless coalition, faith communities and others that provide meals and clothes.
But, there is only one small facility that provides housing. I would like to have a task force to address this and also the safety of our entire community.
Lessie Price
Establish a committee to perform a livability community assessment in Aiken’s Northside that addresses the needs of our vulnerable population living in distressed areas, presenting public safety and health concerns and devaluing neighboring properties and recommend improvements.
To stimulate economic development and create jobs. Establish a small business startup tax exemption incentive program for the first year to attract business growth in the opportunity zones.
Develop a strategy to improve affordable housing options and capacity in west, north and east Aiken for our city to thrive in a balanced way.
Increase safe access and connectivity for bicycles and pedestrians as a mode of transportation.
Leverage our city's assets, including Aiken’s rich historic heritage and equestrian districts; tourism; arts and culture; education; the DreamPort and Advanced Manufacturing projects; upcoming redevelopment in downtown Aiken; the Aiken Municipal Development Commission; an economic development draft plan and innovation district feedback; SRS; and citizen input.
Continue to support Public Safety as our top priority and maintain beautification in Aiken’s gateways.
Support and encourage workforce development and innovative business and entrepreneurship as we expand our public water and sewer capacity for future annexation.
Kay Biermann Brohl
The first priority is making sure that Aiken is safe through supporting and funding any resources required by Public Safety to combat the violence we have experienced in our city and community. As I have stated before, if we are not safe on our streets and in our neighborhoods, it does not matter how many amenities we have.
We need to work with and support our legislative delegation and other entities to be sure that our area receives its fair share of the settlement agreement between South Carolina and the Department of Energy regarding the removal of plutonium from SRS. Aiken County holds the majority of the land and workers for SRS; thus, a proportionate amount of the settlement should be allocated to the greater Aiken community.
This settlement money could potentially have a huge impact for many years, leading to significant infrastructure and environmental needs.
We also need to work with SCDOT to move forward with a series of intersection and safety improvements.
Earlier this year, City Council allocated enough capital project funds in order to build multiple connectors to and around some of the most congested parts of Whiskey Road. We have made some progress in securing properties that we will be building on, ensuring that these projects will continue to progress, which will relieve traffic, improve stormwater drainage and enhance connectivity to other areas of the city.
We need to continue to work on the redevelopment, as well as new growth projects in various locations in our city that will strengthen existing businesses as well as attract new businesses and residents.
Ed Girardeau
After what can only be called – at best – a trying year, here's hoping 2021 will bring more happiness than heartache and certainly a more healthy New Year.
From a standpoint of goals for the year, they really are a continuation of the goals from the past year. No one a year ago could have predicted what the year would bring, and that certainly slowed down some objectives. Progress was made on some fronts, and there's no reason that we won't see some real progress in a couple of areas.
Work has continued on securing the passageway of the connector road behind Cracker Barrel off Whiskey Road. 2021 should see at least the area cleared and the roadwork begun that will connect the East Gate intersection to Centennial Drive.
With the pandemic, small businesses have been hurt tremendously by the downturn in the economy. Despite the hardship, there are new projects bubbling in the downtown area. New construction and renovations are coming, which will encourage investment in some of the larger projects. It is incumbent upon City Council to find ways to encourage economic development not only downtown, but to the east and the north as well.
Work continues on the new Steeplechase, and water and sewer is being expanded out at Interstate 20, all of which will open up new development and growth.
Andrea Gregory
My goals this year are pretty clear.
To begin, we need to ensure that the city of Aiken remains a safe community and that ADPS has the resources they need. Most importantly, I want our law enforcement officers to know that many in our community support their efforts every single day.
When it comes to economic development, I believe supporting and expanding a diverse business environment. Creating employment opportunities is more important than ever. 2020 was a significant obstacle to all investors and business owners. We need to facilitate and improve opportunities for small businesses to start up and grow, ideally, through the economic development commission.
Furthermore, we need to encourage and facilitate tourism and maintain strong and safe city Parks, Recreation and Tourism programming. This will get people to visit, go out and support current and new small business.
When it comes to infrastructure, I will continue to support investing in and upgrading infrastructure to support sustainable growth. We are steps closer and will continue to work toward solidifying a stable, long-term water supply. We must continue to address projects and stormwater management that will reduce citywide flooding. In addition, we must continue to work on mitigating traffic by improving traffic flow along Whiskey Road through future pathways.
Safety and access for bicyclists and pedestrians continue to be a priority.
My biggest want this 2021 is for us to live in a healthy community.
Ed Woltz
I have a list of things to support and get completed for the city of Aiken in 2021. My primary wish is ending the COVID-19 pandemic, so we can get back to normal.
This is a partial list of the projects I’d like to see accomplished:
Begin the planning, financing and design of a new water treatment plant.
Finalize the purchase of 2,500 acres of watershed property to protect Aiken’s water supply, providing high-quality, affordable water for future generations and incorporating designs for future recreational activity.
Move the Aiken Mall project forward. If not, work with the developer to return the city’s investment.
Work with the owners of Hotel Aiken to get that project back on track and moving forward.
Continue funding and scheduling improvement of our infrastructure to bring it up to date.
Start and complete the Hitchcock stormwater project.
Design an incentive plan for city annexation with a possible abatement of impact and hook up fees.