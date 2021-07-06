Three Aiken City Council members file for reelection

Three Aiken City Council members have filed for reelection so far, with a fourth expected to file soon.

Republican City Council members Ed Girardeau and Ed Woltz submitted their respective paperwork Monday, the first day of the weeklong filing period.

Girardeau represents District 4, the southern tail of the city.

“It’s an honor to serve District 4 and the city as a whole,” Girardeau said Tuesday, “and I feel like we’ve made some progress and got a lot of good things going on, and I’d like to stay and see these things through.”

Woltz represents District 6, which includes a portion of the downtown shopping-and-dining district.

“I filed because I enjoy helping people,” he said Tuesday, “and I think the city is on the right track to get a lot of great things done.”

Democratic City Council member Lessie Price filed Tuesday. Price represents District 2, a swath north of Richland Avenue West.

“I have a passion for serving and I always have,” said Price, who has been on City Council for decades. “And as long as I have health and breath, I will continue to serve. There is a lot of work still to be done, and many improvements to make.”

City Council member Andrea Gregory, a Republican, last week told the Aiken Standard she would seek reelection. She had not filed as of midday Tuesday. Gregory represents District 5, on the Southside.

The filing period for the Aiken City Council election closes at noon on July 12.

Democratic candidates can file at 410 Richland Ave. W., and should call Aiken County Democratic Party Chairman Harold Crawford Jr. at 803-215-5509.

Republican candidates can file at 127 Greenville St. S.W., and should call Aiken County Republican Party Chairwoman Debbie Epling at 803-599-8660.

City Council is organized under a 6-1 single-member-district plan. Only the mayor is elected citywide.