SRS contractor's $10K donation will assist with City of Aiken development efforts

Savannah River Remediation, the U.S. Department of Energy's liquid waste contractor at the Savannah River Site, has donated $10,000 to the City of Aiken for its economic development program.
Earlier this year, the city established the City of Aiken Municipal Development Commission, which is largely responsible for advising the City Council on development opportunities.
The group's members will help the city identify blighted and conservation areas and make recommendations for redevelopment in the interest of the public health, safety and welfare of Aiken residents. The donation will be used as seed money for some of the work the new commission is performing.
SRR President and Project Manager Phil Breidenbach said that years of support from the city have been an important factor in the company's success.
"The City of Aiken has always been supportive of SRS, as well as SRR’s liquid waste mission," Breidenbach said. "We believe this donation will help the city in this new redevelopment undertaking."
The Aiken Municipal Development Commission is currently reviewing an economic development master plan for the city of Aiken, including trends and opportunities, designated focus areas and discussing potential locations and available parcels for development.
"Many SRS employees live in Aiken. Its long-term growth and development will continue to be important to our future,” Breidenbach said. “Teamwork is one of our company values, and this demonstrates our commitment to teamwork with the city of Aiken."
Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon said the city is grateful for the ongoing support received from SRR.
“They have been a corporate community leader since 2009, and this is another example of their generous support for our city,” Osbon said. “This contribution will serve as a springboard for other funding opportunities leading to key development and growth initiatives.”
SRR is a team of companies led by Amentum with partners Bechtel National, Jacobs, and BWX Technologies Inc. Critical subcontractors for the contract are Orano, Atkins and Amentum N&E Technical Services.