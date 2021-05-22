Rejuvenation of Aiken County Farmers Market corridor eyed by development officials

Conceptual plans and attractive renderings show Aiken is targeting for rehabilitation the Williamsburg Street corridor, an area east of the city’s downtown locus and home to a decades-old farmers market.
The early design documents – the roots of a grander endeavor – cast the blighted locale as a place where housing, entertainment, culture, green space and the existing Aiken County Farmers Market can commingle and engage longtime residents and visitors alike.
“This, of course, is our farmers market block,” city development director Tim O’Briant said, “which is a key cultural asset for the city of Aiken.”
The redevelopment effort, if actually executed, would be an asymmetrical tag team of public and private labor; a due diligence study conducted by Origin Landscape Architecture of Augusta highlights public infrastructure and softscape improvements alongside swaths of private housing and retail enhancements.
While sidewalk, lighting and landscaping upgrades would encircle the farmers market, housing and mixed-use development would target Williamsburg Street and a chunk of Richland Avenue, where the Aiken Municipal Development Commission is working to remediate a brownfield, the Jackson Petroleum site. In total, dozens of places to live are imagined.
“I’m extremely excited,” said City Council member Gail Diggs, whose district covers northeast Aiken. “This project is going to be a game changer for the Williamsburg Street area and the farmers market.”
The goal, O’Briant emphasized, is to leverage incisive public investment for major public payoff.
Streetscape enhancements alone – near Richland and Park avenues, Marion and Marlboro streets – could cost more than $1 million. The city could foot the bill with the help of a $999,000 advance administered via a Housing and Urban Development program.
An answer to the city’s federal application is expected in weeks. And things are looking good, O'Briant noted.
“The conceptual plan that we’re working under is simply an aspirational idea of what could be,” the development director said. “It is not a plan that has to be delivered in any specificity – it’s to help us secure the grants and prove the concept, and then the specifics will be left up to, largely, the market.”
Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon said the Williamsburg Street redevelopment, even in its infancy, is electrifying; to see eastward growth is a good thing, he explained, and the Aiken County Farmers Market acts as a vital anchor.
“This is a very exciting step in the process,” the mayor said of the buildup.
In all, the zone’s rejuvenation could cost about $9 million – a vast majority of which would be on the private sector’s tab, if and when it takes the bait. Some developers have already expressed interest, a point O'Briant and Diggs drove home.
“I think in the future you’ll see other new construction,” Diggs said. “It’s going to absolutely make a difference in that area.”