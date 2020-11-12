Phase one of South Boundary live oak pruning project has been completed

Phase one of a project that involves pruning the majestic live oaks along South Boundary Avenue in Aiken has been completed.
And it was finished ahead of schedule.
Workers from Bartlett’s Tree Experts began trimming the trees in the section of South Boundary between Williamsburg Street and Banks Mill Road on Nov. 2; they wrapped up everything Nov. 7, about a week early.
They also pruned the live oaks along Mead Avenue at the Winthrop Polo Field.
Bartlett “brought in more crews than what they had originally,” said Aaron Campbell, the City of Aiken’s grounds supervisor and horticulturist. “They had crews from Tallahassee, and they had crews from Charlotte, from Atlanta, from Raleigh-Durham and from their office in Augusta.”
The equipment used included four bucket trucks and three chipper trucks, which are designed to hold large amounts of wood chips.
The crews removed suckers, or shoots, from the bases of the live oaks and cut off dead, diseased and broken branches.
They also pruned the trees so their remaining limbs “would meet the 14-foot (above the roadway) height requirement for SCDOT (South Carolina Department of Transportation),” Campbell said.
In addition, the Bartlett workers thinned the live oaks’ canopies.
“They took out approximately 22 to 23% to open things up and let more light and air circulation in,” Campbell said. “That helps control disease and (damage from) fungus. You want to take out less than 25$ because the leaves make the food (for trees). If you take out too much, it’s like putting them (the trees) on a restrictive diet.”
Campbell was pleased with Bartlett’s efforts.
“They did a very good job,” he said.
During the second and final phase of the pruning project, which is set tentatively for next year in the spring, Bartlett’s crews will trim South Boundary’s live oaks between Williamsburg Street and Whiskey Road.
The City of Aiken has teamed up with the Aiken Land Conservancy and Aiken Streetscapes, founded by local tree advocate Rob Johnston, to protect and nurture South Boundary’s live oaks and other trees in Aiken.
“We’re trying to preserve them as best we can and keep them as healthy as we can for future generations,” Campbell said.
Prior to the start of the pruning project, South Boundary’s live oaks were fertilized.
Root collar excavations also were done.
The removal of soil and mulch at the base of a tree to expose its root collar promotes the overall health of the plant and reduces the risk of insect and disease infestations, according to Bartlett.
The costs so far, Campbell wrote in an email sent to the Aiken Standard, have been $32,400 for the fertilization of 178 live oaks, $12,150 for root collar excavations on 178 live oaks, and $173,663 for the pruning of 70 live oaks during the first phase of the trimming project.