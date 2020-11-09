Pet-friendly brewing company, townhomes near Citizens Park to be considered by Aiken planners

Requests concerning two properties located near Citizens Park in Aiken will be before the City of Aiken Planning Commission during its Tuesday meeting, including an annexation request for a pet-friendly brewing company.
Andrew Phifer, the applicant, is requesting the annexation of 2.27 acres located at 880 Banks Mill Road in anticipation of producing craft beer and specialty sodas at an on-site taproom called Good Girl Brewing Company.
The site is the location of the former local business Found Treasures, next to Citizens Park.
Phifer envisions a family friendly and dog-friendly outdoor seating area with food offered initially via a food truck arrangement with a local vendor, according to agenda documents. The property is currently zoned Residential Single-family Conservation and is proposed to be re-zoned Light Industrial.
There are plans for an inside kids-only area, with child-sized seating and games. There would also be tours of the brewery and plans for collaborations with local charities and causes.
"Good Girl was born of three key inspirations: Our playful Aiken SPCA adoptee, Kate; our love for the delicious science and art of craft beer; and our desire to better our community ...," said owners Andrew and Rachael Phifer in agenda documents. "To protect the family friendly atmosphere, there are no plans to offer liquor on the premises."
Another item on the commission's agenda is for a revised concept plan approval for a 164-unit townhome development on Old Airport Road called Miller Landing.
The development property is located behind Citizens Park, and the applicant is Keith Lawrence.
The previous concept plan included a mixture of duplex and multifamily development with 239 dwelling units at 8.8 units per acre. The revised concept plan submitted by new owners of the property consists of 164 townhomes at 6.21 dwelling units per acre.
The townhomes will be primarily arranged groupings of four attached units. The developer proposes 20 feet wide and 26 feet wide townhome units with garages.
"This concept plan contain 54.5% open space/greenspace," according to agenda documents. "Natural vegetation will be preserved where possible within the development. The buffers will be used to provide a neighborhood with a mature feel."
A traffic study will be submitted, as the developer has indicated that the project will generate approximately 170 peak hour trips.
The work session for the meeting begins at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the Aiken Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave. S.W. The regular meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
Due to social distancing requirements, only a limited number of citizens will be allowed in the council chambers at one time.
The planning commission will either choose to recommend or not recommend each item on its agenda to Aiken City Council, which will ultimately decide on each item.