New Carolina Fresh Farms outlet proposed for East Pine Log Road in Aiken

A new Carolina Fresh Farms outlet and storage area have been proposed for land, highlighted in blue, along East Pine Log Road in Aiken. (Photo provided/Aiken County)

The Aiken Planning Commission on Tuesday advanced a request for city water for a proposed landscaping outlet and related storage area along East Pine Log Road.

The recommendation was unanimous. Planning Commission member Charles Matthews recused himself.

Carolina Fresh Farms, a landscaping and supplies business, has proposed building a new 4,800-square-foot store and warehouse, a related 1,600-square-foot storage footprint and other facilities east of Old Airport Road, near Citizens Park at Crescent Automotive.

Carolina Fresh Farms already operates along Banks Mill Road and wants to relocate, according to documents and comments made at the Planning Commission meeting.

Carolina Fresh Farms’ main operation is in Neeses, South Carolina, according to its website. A smaller farm exists in Rutherfordton, North Carolina, too.

Carolina Fresh Farms has locations in Aiken, Anderson, Charleston, Columbia, Duncan, Rock Hill and Summerville.

The business bills itself as “one of the largest producers of sod in the South today.”

