Mobley triumphs in Aiken County Council District 4 race

Republican Kelley D. Mobley handily defeated his Democratic challenger, David Beja, in the Aiken County Council race in District 4 on Tuesday.
As of the Aiken Standard’s press time, Mobley had received 6,574 votes, or 68% of the total of 9,629 counted, according to unofficial results. Beja had 3,051 votes.
District 4 is in southwestern Aiken County.
“I am honored to have been elected as the District 4 councilman, representing the City of North Augusta and the county as a whole,” Mobley wrote in text message to the Aiken Standard. “I plan to hit the ground running in January, and I look forward to working alongside the chairman and other members of the Council for the betterment of Aiken County.”
From 2002 until earlier this year, Mobley was the Greater Aiken market executive for First Citizens Bank. He currently is a Juris Doctor degree candidate at the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Mobley will replace Chuck Smith in District 4. Smith, who has served on County Council since 2000 told the Aiken Standard in December 2019 that he wouldn’t be seeking reelection.
Beja, who described himself as "basically an Independent" running as a Democrat, retired during the summer after working as a teacher in Edgefield County and Aiken County schools since 1985. He currently is a consultant to the local agricultural industry on food regulations and compliance.
There were four uncontested County Council races.
Gary Bunker, a Republican, was reelected as the panel's chairman. He received 56,657 votes, or 98% of the total of 57,619 counted.
“I am grateful for the vote of confidence placed in me by the citizens of Aiken County,” Bunker wrote in a text message to the Aiken Standard. “I look forward to continuing Aiken County’s strong record of job creation and industrial development. We will build on our business friendly environment, including low property tax rates, reasonable regulation and fiscal conservatism.
“Several challenges remain, including staffing in our EMS (emergency medical services) system,” he concluded, “so Council will roll up their sleeves and continue to address these critical issues.”
Also reelected were Andrew Siders in District 7, Danny Feagin in District 3 and Willar Hightower in District 8.
Districts 7 and 8 include parts of Aiken. District 3 includes Graniteville.
Siders, who is County Council's vice chairman, and Feagin are Republicans.
Feagin defeated Don Turno in the Republican primary in June. Another Republican who filed to run, Daryl Davis, dropped out before the primary.
Hightower is a Democrat.
Siders received 8,142 votes, or 98% of the total of the 8,274 counted, in District 7.
Danny Feagin received 7,537 votes, or 98% of the total of 7,662 counted, in District 3.
Hightower received 5,157 votes, or 96% of the total of 5,396 counted, in District 8.
The results reported in this story do not include mail-in absentee ballots.