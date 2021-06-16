GVW fire fees to increase, but will be lower than what originally was proposed

Homeowners in the Graniteville-Vaucluse-Warrenville Fire Department’s district soon will be paying higher fire fees.
But the increases won’t be as big as the ones that the fire department originally was seeking.
The new fees are included in Aiken County’s budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which begins July 1.
County Council approved the third and final reading of the ordinance that established the county’s financial plan during a meeting Tuesday at the Aiken County Government Center.
The GVW Fire Department’s 2021-2022 fees for houses are as follows:
• $60 for a home value of $0-$40,000.
• $60 for a home value of $40,001-$80,000.
• $65 for a home value of $80,001-$120,000.
• $65 for a home value of $120,001-$160,000.
• $70 for a home value of $160,001-$200,000.
• $75 for a home value of $200,001-$240,000.
• $80 for a home value of $240,001-$280,000.
• $80 for a home value of $280,001-$350,000.
• $95 for a home value of $350,001-$500,000.
• $95 for a home value of $500,001 or more.
The fee for a mobile home is $60.
For the 2020-2021 fiscal year, the fee for houses of all values and mobile homes was $50.
Under the rates for 2021-2022 first proposed by the GVW Fire Department, the fee for houses in the $0-$40,000 range was $60. The fee for houses in the $350,001-$500,000 range and the $500,001 or more range was $300.
The fees for the values in between ranged from $90 to $270.
For mobile homes, the fee was $50.
During a public meeting held by the GVW Fire Department in April in Graniteville, residents of the fire department’s district complained about the size of the increases and also voiced other concerns.
In addition, several people criticized the proposed rates June 1 when County Council held a public hearing on the ordinance to establish the county’s 2021-2022 fiscal year budget.
GVW Fire Department Chief Alan Kneece said during that hearing the funds generated by the higher fees would help the department purchase a 100-foot ladder truck, build two additional fire stations and hire nine full-time personnel.
The fire department, which relies on volunteers, currently has only one part-time employee.
Kneece also said the fire department’s budget would grow from roughly $450,000 to approximately $1.2 million with the fee increases.
Eight of County Council’s nine members told the Aiken Standard in telephone interviews following the hearing that the proposed fees were excessive.
Some previously had spoken out against them during the hearing.
The panel’s chairman, Gary Bunker, said he would follow the lead of the four County Council members who represent areas that include portions of the GVW Fire Department’s district in forming his own opinion.
Even though the various volunteer fire departments in the county set their fees, they must pass muster with County Council.
Prior to Tuesday’s County Council meeting, the GVW Fire Department submitted two new proposals for the panel to consider – one with the revised fee rates for houses based on their value and one that Bunker said had a $66 “across the board” fee for houses of all values and mobile homes.
“Council chose the graduated rate approach,” Bunker said. “The majority of those (four) members who represent GVW (fire district residents) seemed to favor that option.”