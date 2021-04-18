Developer pitches 316-lot subdivision off Columbia Highway in north Aiken

A new subdivision could be coming to Aiken’s Northside.
Great Southern Homes is proposing to build a 316-lot subdivision with two-bedroom, two-story duplexes on vacant parcels of land on Columbia Highway, just north of Bushwillow Circle.
The development would be located across the street from the Crosland Park neighborhood and just north of the new home of Second Baptist Church.
The concept plan proposes 158 two-story duplexes on 316 lots. The 46.59-acre development, already within city limits, would have access to city water and sewer.
The applicant is requesting it to be zoned planned residential; the current zoning is residential multifamily high density and general business.
The City of Aiken Planning Commission, during its April 13 meeting, voted to recommend to City Council approval of the concept plan for the subdivision and the request for rezoning.
Northside growth is an important goal for city council.
"… It’s good to see new housing opportunities, particularly on the Northside," City of Aiken Planning Director Ryan Bland said in a phone interview.
According to the concept plan, each unit will have 1,036 square feet with a great room, kitchen and half bath downstairs, and two bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs. Each unit will have its own backyard patio area.
The commission also approved an application of annexation request on East Pine Log Road to move on to city council at the April 13 meeting.
The site is a 16.15-acre portion of a larger tract located on East Pine Log Road. It is bounded on the east and west by Deloach Way and Levels Church Road, respectively.
The property is currently unincorporated and zoned urban development district. The property owners are requesting annexation of the property to a planned commercial zoning which the commission approved to go to city council.
The April 13 agenda also saw, as an item, consideration of a recommendation to City Council regarding annexation policies. The commission adopted the annexation policy recommendations and this agenda item was forwarded on to the Aiken City Council as a report.
A City of Aiken Planning Memorandum to the commission from Bland states that in reviewing existing annexation policies, the location of city services with respect to doughnut holes and the financial considerations related to annexing into the city, the commission would recommend that City Council consider this direction:
• Continue implementing the current annexation policy;
• Continue to target properties that can benefit financially by annexation;
• Consider expansion of sewer into unincorporated areas lacking sewer; and
• Consider financial incentives for annexation.
The current annexation policy, according to the document, is tied to the establishment of new city water and/or sewer accounts. The policy requires annexation when all of these conditions exist:
• The property is sold or transferred (except between spouses) and a new account with city utilities is requested;
• The property has access to both city water and sewer; and
• The property is contiguous to the city corporate limits.
If one or more of the aforementioned conditions doesn't apply to the property, then the new owner is required to enter into an annexation agreement with the city that states the property shall annex once all three of the conditions do exist for the property, according to the document.
News editor Holly Kemp contributed to this article.