Demolition happening at future City of Aiken headquarters

Residents passing by the future home of the City of Aiken headquarters recently may have noticed construction equipment outside.
Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said demolition is continuing on the interior and exterior of the building, which was previously a Regions Bank.
The building on Chesterfield Street that is to be the city headquarters was originally built in 1930 as the Henderson Hotel.
The exterior demolition is on the drive-thru portion of the building, which Bedenbaugh said is the two-story piece that was added on when the building transitioned from the hotel to the bank in the 1960s.
"That is being demoed and rebuilt as a companion, three-story addition to the old hotel piece," Bedenbaugh said.
Bedenbaugh said there are about eight weeks of demolition left, which is expected to continue toward the end of December.
The existing building will ultimately incorporate space for the city's business operations and City Council chambers.
The inside of the new headquarters, once complete, will be organized as a "hierarchy" based on public services, as well as include an elevator.
The first floor would serve as the customer service area where residents go to pay city bills, while the third floor would be the City Council chambers.
Staff writer Shiann Sivell contributed to this article.