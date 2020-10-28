Demolition continues at future City of Aiken headquarters

Residents passing by the future home of the City of Aiken headquarters recently may have noticed construction equipment.
Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said demolition is continuing on the interior and exterior of the building, which was previously a Regions Bank.
The building on Chesterfield Street that is to be the city headquarters was originally built in 1930 as the Henderson Hotel.
The exterior demolition is on the drive-thru portion of the building, which Bedenbaugh said is a two-story piece that was added when the building transitioned from a hotel to a bank in the 1960s.
"That is being demoed and rebuilt as a companion, three-story addition to the old hotel piece," Bedenbaugh said.
Bedenbaugh said there are about eight weeks of demolition left, which is expected to be complete around the end of December.
The existing building will ultimately incorporate space for the city's business operations and City Council chambers.
The inside of the new headquarters, once complete, will be organized as a "hierarchy" based on public services and include an elevator.
The first floor will serve as the customer service area where residents can pay city bills, while the third floor will be the City Council chambers.
