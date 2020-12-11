City of Aiken treats employees during annual awards luncheons Friday

The City of Aiken held its annual employee awards luncheon Friday, with a twist due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event was held at four different locations due to social distancing requirements. The locations were the new Aiken Department of Public Safety building, the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center and the City of Aiken Municipal Building.
"In a pre-COVID world, we all gathered as one big city family at the Weeks Center," said Stuart Bedenbaugh, Aiken city manager. "But, given the challenges presented by COVID-19, we had to have it more by department."
At the public safety building, tables were set up in the fire bay to allow for adequate spacing. Aiken Department of Public Safety Director Chief Charles Barranco was glad to be able to have an in-person event.
"It’s good to put eyes on people and to see all the work they do every day," said Barranco. "It’s good to see them and recognize them and be around them for a few minutes, although it’s a lot different."
In a pre-recorded video, Aiken City Council members shared congratulatory messages and wished everyone a happy holiday season.
"At this time, we just want to say thank you for the way you serve our city," said Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon in the video. "Thank you for the heart that you have for service. You are making a difference, and we look forward to getting to the other side of this temporary normal to a time when we can get together and celebrate together."
Bedenbaugh thanked the officers in attendance for all the good work they've done this year.
"My wish for you this holiday season is that you can savor the season and spend it with friends and family, as you see fit," said Bedenbaugh. "My wish for 2021 for you is a happy, healthy, safe and COVID-free 2021."
