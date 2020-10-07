Census collection to end Oct. 31, accurate count will affect community

The Census is nearing completion, with operations set to end on Oct. 31.
As of Monday, 98.6% of households in South Carolina have been enumerated; 60.8% are self-responded results and 37.8% were enumerated in Nonresponse Followup, when Census takers visited homes.
For the Columbia area Census office, which covers Aiken County, 94.6% of the Nonresponse Followup workload has been completed.
“The Census is one of our oldest traditions in our republic, and it allows an accurate count of all the members of our population, and it affects our local community in so many different ways,” said Eugene White, president of the Aiken County branch of the NAACP.
White mentioned the allocation of Congressional seats, the distribution of federal funding, and planning for schools and hospitals “and other things that we all need as a community,” as some of the uses of Census data.
He also mentioned that it is used by corporations when selecting sites for expansion.
White said related to civil rights, Census data is “instrumental” in reinforcing fair housing laws and voting rights legislation.
Elizabeth Merritt, executive director of the Community Ministry of North Augusta, mentioned that the Census gives the community a snapshot of what it looks like every 10 years.
“We need everyone’s input so that the billions of dollars of federal funding that is available will head our way for services like Medicaid, Head Start and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program,” Merritt said. “The Census helps determine where more services for facilities, the elderly and children are needed; it is critical so that those in need receive money that is already allocated by the federal government.”
White said the odd thing about the Census is that those who can most benefit from the results are often the hardest ones to count.
“The thing that we’d like to reemphasize is that Census data by law cannot be used against a person; and, in fact, people who work for the Census Bureau have to take an oath saying they’re not going to use any of the personal information against the person for law enforcement purposes or to determine eligibility of a person for government benefits,” he said.
Identifiable information is protected for 72 years.
Those who haven’t responded to the Census can do so at 2020census.gov.