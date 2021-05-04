Aiken's mask mandate likely to be repealed Wednesday

The Aiken City Council appears ready to rescind the city’s coronavirus mask mandate at a special-called meeting Wednesday evening.
An informal Tuesday survey of council members and other officials as well as a review of prior remarks showed the votes needed to nix the mask rules are there.
Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon and council members Kay Biermann Brohl, Ed Girardeau and Andrea Gregory are expected to support a resolution repealing the mandate, whereas council members Gail Diggs, Lessie Price and Ed Woltz are expected not to support it. A simple majority — four of seven, if all City Council members show up — is needed to pass a resolution.
“I think that it’ll pass, that we’ll rescind it,” Girardeau said in a brief interview. He added: “Of course, you should wear masks if you want to wear masks.”
Brohl and Price could not be reached immediately for comment. Both Brohl and Girardeau have voted against mask mandates in the past, taking issue with what they saw as government overreach or unneeded intervention. Girardeau on Tuesday said he's “been pretty consistent on this.”
Generally speaking, the city ordinance requires the wearing of face coverings — cloth, fabric or other material that fits snug over a person’s nose and mouth, including bandanas, scarves and gaiters — in businesses and facilities open to the public within city limits. It defers to Gov. Henry McMaster and other state regulations when it comes to restaurants and other food establishments.
Osbon on Tuesday said he consulted members of City Council before calling the special meeting, which was announced late last week.
“One of the reasons we put the mask ordinance in was to help prevent an overrun of our health care providers. They’re not having an issue of being overrun with COVID; our numbers of COVID are going down. I think this is a natural step,” Osbon said at the time. The mayor offered similar comments Tuesday.
City staff has been monitoring coronavirus rates in Aiken-area zip codes, namely 29801 and 29803, according to a memo from Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh.
If the resolution passes Wednesday as written, citywide mask rules would expire 6 a.m. Thursday. The timeframe could be amended, though.
City Council first enacted emergency mask rules in July. Months later, in November, City Council instituted a more enduring mandate, the subject of Wednesday’s assembly. Neither North Augusta nor Aiken County enacted a face-coverings requirement. Both governments, though, recommended wearing them.
City Council's 5 p.m. meeting at the downtown Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave. S.W., is open to the public. Capacity limits and social distancing requirements will be enforced, according to a public notice. Previous mask meetings have been boisterous.