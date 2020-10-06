Aiken Standard 2020 Candidate Forum: Samuretta Muldrow and Sandra Shealy By Blakeley Bartee bbartee@aikenstandard.com Blakeley Bartee Author email Oct 6, 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago Subscribe today for $2.98/ week Blakeley Bartee Author email Today's Top Headlines 'Outer Banks' creator apologizes for disruptive filming, compensates Mount Pleasant residents Actor who plays Kevin from 'The Office' will host trivia at Charleston Sports Pub Early voting opened in SC Monday with widespread interest across the state Horry County sees significant rise in positive COVID-19 cases over past 3 days Message sent to Berkeley County teachers sparks concerns from SC education advocacy groups SC attorney could pay nearly $3 million for scheme targeting veterans and investors Where to vote early or absentee in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties Myrtle Beach police officer dies following Saturday night shooting; another injured Buyer of $10M historic Charleston home holds a furniture sale Charleston man who saved teens from Ellis Creek 40 years ago will have intersection named for him