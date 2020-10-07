top story Aiken Standard 2020 Candidate Forum: Samuretta Muldrow and Sandra Shealey By Blakeley Bartee bbartee@aikenstandard.com Blakeley Bartee Author email Oct 7, 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago Subscribe today for $2.98/ week Blakeley Bartee Author email Today's Top Headlines SC doctors, nursing professor charged as part of federal investigation into Medicare fraud 'Outer Banks' creator apologizes for disruptive filming, compensates Mount Pleasant residents Early voting opened in SC Monday with widespread interest across the state Last debate in SC's competitive House race between Cunningham and Mace filled with attacks History for Sale: Built in the 1930s, this 5-bedroom Myrtle Beach beach house has modern marvel Chipotle headed to Goose Creek; another Mexican restaurant slated for James Island Horry County sees significant rise in positive COVID-19 cases over past 3 days Charleston official says COVID-19 spread is 'very, very low'; SC logs over 500 cases Where to vote early or absentee in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties Actor who plays Kevin from 'The Office' will host trivia at Charleston Sports Pub