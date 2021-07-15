Aiken County Planning Commission considers revisions to Graniteville area rezoning plan

The Aiken County Planning Commission discussed further Thursday night a controversial plan to rezone a large area roughly in and near Graniteville.
During Thursday’s meeting at the Aiken County Government Center, the panel’s members scrutinized revisions made by the county’s Planning and Development Department staff to a preliminary version of the scheme following a contentious public hearing in June.
Many of the people who spoke then criticized the draft, which proposed changing the zoning for nearly 2,000 parcels of land from Rural Development (RUD) to either Residential Conservation (RC) or Residential Multifamily Development (RD), which are more restrictive.
The portion of the county that would be affected is more than 2,460 acres in size and includes properties along Addie Road, Crystal Springs Road, Duncan Road, Sudlow Lake Road, Sudlow Lane and Williamson Drive.
In general, the Planning Commission decided Thursday to move forward with the staff’s post-hearing recommendations and hold a public hearing on the amended plan in August to get more feedback from the area’s landowners.
The panel also wanted some properties along Jefferson Davis Highway to be reclassified as either Urban Development (UD) or Limited Development (LD).
While revising the draft, the Planning and Development Department’s staff took into account comments made during the public hearing along with input received before and afterward.
Recommendations by staff included allowing properties located along Addie Road and at the northern end of Sudlow Lane to remain RUD.
Another suggestion was to remove parcels on Be Nice Court and Hayes Drive from the proposed RD district and consider changing their zoning instead to Agricultural Preservation (AP).
Planning and Development Department staff also recommended Limited Development (LD) zoning for existing commercial properties along Sudlow Lake Road “as a starting point for further discussion.”
According to staff, “the LD designation allows the continuation of existing commercial uses while limiting industrial uses.”
Other revisions also were made.
The Planning Commission’s next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 19.