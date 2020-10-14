Aiken County planners will discuss Langley Pond Park redesign project

The Aiken County Planning Commission on Thursday is scheduled to consider the plans for a project that involves a redesign of Langley Pond Park and upgrades to its facilities.
Also on the agenda for the panel’s 6 p.m. meeting at the Aiken County Government Center is a proposal to name the new access road to the park Igor Grinko Way.
In both cases, Aiken County government is the applicant.
According to the agenda, the Langley Pond Park redesign and improvement project is considered a major land development.
A new inclusive playground will be built. Among the other upgrades planned are a new concessions plaza, a new grill station and a new misting station.
Benesch is the project’s engineer.
The new access road to the park near Warrenville is currently under construction across from an entrance to Aiken Technical College on Jefferson Davis Highway, which also is known as U.S. Route 1.
County Administrator Clay Killian said Wednesday in telephone interview that the county would like to name the new access road in honor of Igor Grinko because “he was the one that really got competitive rowing going there (at Langley Pond).”
Grinko died in Augusta in March 2014. He was prominent internationally as a rowing coach. His athletes won many world championship and Olympic medals.
Another item on the agenda or the Planning Commission’s meeting is phase III of The Vista Apartments development in the Warrenville area.
The applicant is BRB Works LLC, and the engineer for the project is Bluewater Engineering Services.
Plans call for five apartment buildings, an administrative building and a clubhouse with a pool on Purple Martin Street. Also proposed is "a dumpster with a dog park area" on the south side of Turnstone Drive.
In addition, there is a preliminary plat approval request on the agenda for the Arbor Ridge subdivision on Columbia Highway North between Aiken and Interstate 20. There would be eight lots on 10 acres.
The applicant is J & E Properties LLC, and the engineer is C.E. Dudley.
The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway in Aiken.
The Planning Commission will meet in the Sandlapper Room, which is on the Government Center’s first floor.