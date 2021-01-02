Aiken County Council's 2021 goals include resolving EMS issues

When asked about what they hoped to accomplish in 2021, Aiken County Council members mentioned a variety of goals.
One of their priorities is to resolve the problems in the county’s emergency medical services department that last year included staffing shortfalls and long ambulance response times.
In addition, most of the panel's members said they hoped to be able to continue to find ways to prevent a property tax increase.
Other objectives include higher pay for all county employees, the creation of more economic development opportunities and infrastructure upgrades.
Chairman Gary Bunker
First, I will focus on the cost effective completion of Capital Projects Sales Tax IV initiatives. These include the new coroner’s office, improvements at the Aiken County Public Library, the ongoing Whiskey Road drainage project and a volunteer fire department training facility.
Second, I will continue our economic development efforts. These include opportunities for further industrial growth due to manufacturing “insourcing” and new initiatives at the Savannah River Site and Fort Gordon. We will maintain a business friendly environment within our existing tax and regulatory framework.
Third, I will pursue a fiscally responsible approach in next year’s (2021-2022) budget. Given economic uncertainties, Council plans on a stable property tax rate. Council will also keep employee salaries competitive to maintain an experienced and incentivized work force. As stewards of the taxpayers’ money, Council’s finances must be sound.
Fourth, I will work to resolve the EMS workforce issues. The goal is to reduce vacancies and fully staff the 10 stations across the county.
Vice Chairman Andrew Siders (District 7)
2020 has been a challenging year to say the least. It has brought to light some critical areas in the county that we need to shore up.
EMS is a core function of the county, and in 2021 we need to continue to make improvements in this area to ensure that we have proper coverage and proper care for the citizens of Aiken County.
Law enforcement is another area that we need to continue to improve.
Economic development always looms large in the coming year. We need to make sure the county is in a place that we can take advantage of the opportunities as they present themselves. This includes infrastructure and streamlined county operations.
Danny Feagin (District 3)
My goal for 2021 is to work with administration to complete (the projects to upgrade) Langley Pond Park and improve other parks in my district.
I will work with my constituents to resolve issues that need to be addressed.
I will always strive to keep our taxes low.
Also, I will continue to work to improve our infrastructure.
And I will work to remove more abandoned and dilapidated houses to improve the appearance of our communities and make life better for everyone.
Camille Furgiuele (District 2)
My goals for 2021 are to continue moving forward with the Whiskey Road project, to continue to find ways to increase the salaries for the county workforce, while holding the taxes at the level they have been for the past 10 years, and to work with a coalition of counties to make certain we get a fair and equitable share of the $525 million payment to the State of South Carolina from the federal government in conjunction with their failure to remove the plutonium at the Savannah River Site.
The Whiskey Road drainage project is still in the design stage, primarily due to the fact that the original design included a number of property easements that were not well received by the property owners in the area.
We then looked at alternatives and think we now have a viable plan for the drainage that will not impact as many properties. We hope to go out to bid in the fall of 2021 for the construction of the drainage basin improvements from Whiskey Road to Banks Mills Road.
In addition, the South Carolina Department of Transportation will be installing a traffic signal at the intersection of Whiskey and Eagle roads in 2021.
I will continue to work with the Council in 2021 to bring the salaries for the county employees to a competitive level with the surrounding jurisdictions in order to eliminate the high rate of turnover. Trying to accomplish this, while holding down taxes is an ongoing challenge for all Council members.
Sandy Haskell (District 5)
2020 presented many challenges – the coronavirus and whether we should mandate face coverings or not, passing a budget without a tax increase and not enough EMS workers, to mention a few.
I would like to see our 2021-2022 budget again without a tax increase although it is becoming increasingly challenging as there is little to no fat left to trim from the budget.
Aiken County is fortunate to have a wonderful staff of efficient and caring employees. We need to give careful consideration to making sure they are compensated fairly and in a competitive manner with the private sector.
This brings up the case of not enough EMS workers. Adding (more than 20%) to the pay grades over the last 18 months has not been enough compensation to fill the ranks. County Council must make sure that the administration has the backing and financial ability to attract more EMS workers and make sure all our employees are compensated adequately and fairly.
Raising taxes will be a last resort to accomplish this goal.
I will continue to work with the Economic Development Partnership (of Aiken, Edgefield, McCormick and Saluda counties) and the Savannah River Site to do all that is possible to bring additional good jobs to the area and new missions to SRS.
Willar Hightower Jr. (District 8)
I want to continue with the resurfacing and paving of Aiken County roads. Our citizens should have good roads to travel – to (go to) church, work, play and shop. Aiken County is moving forward in this direction, but we have a long way to go.
Our county employees are significantly underpaid. I will stand up for a pay adjustment so that each full-time employee’s weekly pay will be no less than $900. In these days, it is an individual's full-time struggle to make ends meet on anything less than $900. Our employees deserve that pay level.
I will encourage the staff to train our employees on the proper courtesy when interacting with our customers, the citizens of Aiken County.
As always, I will respond quickly to constituent requests and/or direct them to the appropriate source of a solution of their concern.
Kelley Mobley (District 4)
As the newest member of the Council, I plan to hit the ground running representing the residents of North Augusta and Aiken County.
Using my background in commercial banking and finance, I hope to make a contribution to fiscal responsibility objectives and economic and industrial growth initiatives.
I also plan to keep a watchful eye on the developments regarding the (U.S. Army) Corps of Engineers’ responsibility to design what should be a “community first” solution for the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam.
Also, health and safety solutions that protect our citizens will be a crucial focus as we continue to work on improving our EMS team and supporting our law enforcement officers.
We have a wonderful leadership team in place on the Council and within individual county departments. My goal will always be to facilitate communication and support within the county leadership and the support teams and (also) across our municipalities.
Phil Napier (District 6)
My goals for 2021 are to continue to try to eliminate tax increases, to work to promote economic development to bring more jobs into Aiken County and to work toward better pay and benefits for county employees ... and definitely to upgrade the ambulance service.
Kathy Rawls (District 1)
My goals for 2021 are:
1. To improve services to our citizens, especially emergency services for the rural areas.
2. To improve efficiency in county government with the goal of continuing to improve salaries for our employees.
3. To continue to push projects on Capital Project Sales Tax III and IV, especially the paving of dirt roads, getting tanker/tender trucks for rural areas and getting additional fire stations to improve ISO ratings.