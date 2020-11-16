Aiken County Council to consider final reading of new animal control ordinance

The third and final reading of an ordinance that would change how Aiken County deals with animal control issues is on the agenda for County Council’s meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Last year, the panel began an effort to review the existing ordinance after there were several incidents involving dogs that attacked and injured other animals as well as people.
Some of the animals that were attacked died.
Aiken County government staff prepared a draft for a new ordinance and then revised it after County Council received public input.
The latest version of the new ordinance includes the following:
• Revised definitions for adequate food and water, domestic animal, humane care, livestock, pet and shelter.
• Clarification of the process for surrendering an animal to the Aiken County Animal Shelter.
• Clarification of the fees charged for “redeeming” an animal from the Aiken County Animal Shelter.
• Adjustments that limit registration with the county to only dangerous animals, reduce the period of registration to as little as two years and clarify County Code Enforcement officers’ inspection authority.
• Adjustments that clarify what constitutes a violation with regard to animals creating a nuisance.
• Adjustments that further define the definition of a dangerous animal and make it consistent with South Carolina code.
• Adjustments that clarify the actions that constitute animal abuse.
In addition, the latest version of the new ordinance recognizes microchipping as an acceptable method of animal identification.
Since County Council approved the second reading of the new ordinance in October, “I haven’t really had much input from other members of Council or the public,” said County Council Chairman Gary Bunker on Monday. “I think it has taken care of the issues that were raised by the public. There definitely were some concerns that, as originally written, animal abuse was too broadly defined (in the ordinance).”
County Council will meet in Council Chambers, which is on the third floor of the Aiken County Government Center at 1930 University Parkway in Aiken.
Also Tuesday at the Government Center, County Administrator Clay Killian is scheduled to provide an update on efforts to fill vacancies on the county’s EMS (emergency medical services) department staff during a meeting of County Council’s Judicial and Public Safety Committee at 5:30 p.m.
Last month, County Council Chairman Bunker told the Aiken Standard that the panel had authorized Killian and his staff “to pay what the market demands” in order to hire qualified EMS employees.
As of Oct. 20, there were 19 unfilled positions even though County Council had increased the pay ranges at the lower and upper ends for new workers.
In addition, the panel had raised salaries for existing employees by more 24% since the summer of 2019 but still was having problems retaining them.
Consequently, Aiken County has been forced, from time to time, to shut down some EMS stations because there aren’t enough workers to keep all of them up and running.
“We average six or seven or eight stations that are open (each day) out of 10,” Killian said.
Bunker told the Aiken Standard that Killian would have some good news to report to the Judicial and Public Safety Committee.
“It does look like it’s going to be very positive,” Bunker said.