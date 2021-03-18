Aiken County Council member proposes offering rewards to people who report litterbugs

Aiken County Councilman Phil Napier wants people in Aiken County to help stop other people from littering instead of just complaining about the problem.

His plan includes a reward for those who take action and report violators of local ordinances who dump garbage on the sides of the roads or throw items out of their cars.

Napier made his proposal during a meeting of County Council’s Judicial and Public Safety Committee on March 16 at the Aiken County Government Center.

He suggested that the county create an incentive program and put, “just to say as a figure, $25,000 aside in an account.”

Then Napier explained how the program would work.

“If you see someone littering and you’re willing to step up and report them, you will get $100 if they are convicted,” he said. “And, hopefully, the court system would sentence a person that is convicted of littering to maybe 50 hours of public service picking up litter on the side of the highway.”

After Napier spoke, County Administrator Clay Killian told the councilman that he had done some research by reaching out to his network of colleagues to learn about similar initiatives in other counties to offer incentives to stop littering.

“I’ve found, so far, just one county doing what you’re talking about, and that’s Hampton County,” Killian said. “I think their reward is $50, and they said they don’t have a lot of people taking advantage of it. But most everybody that responded to my request said, ‘We don’t do that, but it sounds like a good idea.”

Killian and his staff are in the process of preparing their proposed county budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, and he expressed a willingness to provide money that could be used to make Napier’s suggestion a reality.

“With Council’s permission, we’ll probably include some funding – to Keep Aiken County Beautiful, probably – and let you decide if you want (to put) that program in place,” Killian said.

Napier represents District 6, which includes the Graniteville area.

“We have to do something because this county is embarrassing as far as litter goes,” he said.

Napier also recommended that County Council members actively participate in picking up litter.

“I would like to challenge my colleagues,” Napier said. “You lead by example. Maybe one Saturday, County Council could challenge county employees, and we could band together, meet as a group and pick up trash. That would show that we are willing to sacrifice our time to help people in the county stop this (from being a problem).”

Napier later told the Aiken Standard that he began discussing his idea to reward people who report litterbugs with county staff five or six weeks ago.

“It may not work, but we’ve got to make an attempt to do something,” Napier said. “Everywhere you go, it looks like there’s a trash pile on the side of the street.”