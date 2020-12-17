Aiken commission outlines projects it wants funded by $600M plutonium payout

An economic development panel that often advises the Aiken City Council has formalized a list of projects it believes deserves funding from the state’s $600 million plutonium deal with the federal government.

The Aiken Municipal Development Commission on Tuesday approved the two-page list of priorities and on Wednesday submitted it alongside an explainer to Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon and members of City Council.

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, the Aiken County Legislative Delegation and the Aiken County Council also were provided copies.

“Since the funding process is not well defined, our timely request is designed to make great strides in addressing those all-important needs as the debate in the S.C. General Assembly begins in earnest in January 2021,” the commission chairman, Keith Wood, wrote. “This issue is extremely important for Aiken and could positively impact our community for decades to come.”

The Commission’s recommendations are split into three categories: igniting an innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem in Aiken, a set of four smaller points; addressing long-term infrastructure needs; and targeting areas for redevelopment and investment, including Hotel Aiken.

The suggestions – funding the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative and the DreamPort cybersecurity complex at USC Aiken and improving the Whiskey Road corridor and widening University Parkway, among them – add up to $95.4 million. Some of the projects are already partially funded.

In its recommendation-refining process, the commission this week focused on synergy and mass appeal – how, exactly, shared city, county and state interests could be leveraged to improve Aiken, the Savannah River Site’s decadeslong partner.

“I think it’s a well thought out list, myself,” City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said Tuesday. “It does, kind of, dovetail nicely with what our expectations are.”

The Aiken Municipal Development Commission previously demanded all the plutonium settlement funds ($525 million, accounting for attorney fees) go to the region it described as most affected by and dedicated to the Savannah River Site: Aiken, Barnwell and Allendale counties.

“The settlement is a result of the failure of the U.S. government to fulfill its obligations to our communities in return for a good faith effort to accept plutonium from across the country,” Wood wrote Wednesday. His letter continues: “There is no debate that due to 70 years of SRS operations, Aiken County and the City of Aiken share the greatest impact and risk in South Carolina.”

Both McMaster and state Attorney General Alan Wilson, two Republicans, have said a good amount of the $525 million needs to be invested in the Savannah River Site region.

“It is called a federal impact fee for a reason,” Wilson said earlier this month. “The areas that are impacted by the housing of the plutonium, the economy that’s affected by it, should receive a substantial portion of that money.”

Where the millions and millions of dollars go is up to state lawmakers, teeing up a scrum in Columbia in the new year.