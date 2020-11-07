Aiken City Council to discuss Hitchcock Woods stormwater project in work session

Aiken City Council will discuss the Hitchcock Woods stormwater project during the work session portion of its meeting Monday.
The project would cost $11.3 million and is intended to preserve Hitchcock Woods. The funding plan would allow the project to be bid out in January, with construction beginning later in 2021 and substantial completion by early 2022, according to agenda notes.
The council will also discuss a proposed tourism ordinance during the work session.
"The goal is to incorporate all types of tours including walking, bicycle, motorized and carriage tours for consistency and to reflect the actual procedures being followed," Stuart Bedenbaugh, city manager, wrote in the agenda notes.
There is also a secondary change in the ordinance to "make the tour guide examination voluntary to comply with a legal opinion about the requirements for tour guides," according to Bedenbaugh in the notes.
The suggested change regarding the time for tours to start in the Horse District was changed back to 11 a.m. when the ordinance was originally reviewed and discussed at the work session during the council's Oct. 26 meeting. The council is reviewing it again before going forward with the first reading of the ordinance during the regular meeting.
During City Council's regular meeting, members will discuss adding a section for non-residential properties to the Demo 200 program. This program was created to allow for the removal of substandard residential structures in the city. The city does the demolition, in exchange for $200 from the owner of the property.
The program has been suspended since April 2019 at the request of the council.
In the proposed non-residential section, a provision for a “clawback” if the property is sold within four years of the demolition would be included.
"It will be structured as a loan that is forgiven at a rate of 25% per year that the owner retains ownership after the demolition," Bedenbaugh wrote in the agenda notes.
The work session will begin at 4 p.m. Monday at the City of Aiken Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave. S.W. The regular meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
Due to COVID-19 health concerns, only a limited number of citizens will be allowed into the council chambers at one time.