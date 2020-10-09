Aiken City Council to again review Village at Woodside apartment plans

The Aiken City Council on Monday could sign off on an amended concept plan of the Village at Woodside, a Southside community off Silver Bluff Road, clearing the way for construction of roughly 100 multifamily apartments.
City Council preliminarily approved the revision in late September. The Aiken Planning Commission, which advises the council, unanimously recommended doing so, but attached a few conditions.
The development’s concept plan has been updated many times before: 2014, 2017 and 2019, among them. The 2005 concept plan, according to city information, included 299 residential units.
The newly proposed location for the apartments – near Village Green Boulevard – “better situates” them “for convenient access to the important park, restaurant and retail amenities,” a project narrative argues. The topography is better, it adds, and traffic will improve.
But not everyone agrees.
And that tees up what could be a contentious public hearing.
Nearly 20 Village at Woodside residents came to the Planning Commission’s hearing to object to the proposed changes, as the Aiken Standard previously reported.
“Many of us feel as if we have been blindsided by the developer,” wrote Eugenia Verenes Hart in an email to the city.
Carla Tucker made a similar point in a separate email: “I am a resident at the Village at Woodside. I bought here because this was an ideal place for retirement. While I understand progress is inevitable, we, the residents of the Village, have been blindsided by this proposed apartment complex at the entrance off Silver Bluff.”
Others who contacted the city about the apartments were worried about property values, hustle and bustle, and noise, security, and upending what was pitched as an idyllic Southern community.
"To double the number of residents in the Village by placing a huge apartment complex at the entrance of the Village contradicts not only the original concept plan but also what the Villlagers were promised when they purchased their property," E. Preston Rahe Jr. wrote. "The concept of a quaint, small and quiet Village a mile off the busy main highway disappears and is replaced by just another high-density development."
Proponents argue the apartments were planned from day one.
City Council meets at the downtown Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave. S.W.
A work session is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday. A closed-door executive session will happen after that. City Council’s regular meeting, at which the apartments will be discussed, is set for 7 p.m. The meeting will be livestreamed on the city's YouTube page.
Staff writer Landon Stamper contributed to this article.