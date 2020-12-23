Aiken City Council talks balcony, parking garage while ironing out details for new city hall

The Aiken City Council on Tuesday further reviewed plans for the new city hall along Chesterfield Street, a reworked Regions Bank building, with a parking-garage connector and a usable balcony the focus of conversation.
Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon on Wednesday described the low-key work session – “It wasn’t anything major,” he said – as getting everyone on the same page as the multimillion-dollar project progresses.
“With the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be assessing any revenues, but we believe any design of a parking garage, once we get to that point, would have an option to include a walkway from the garage into the building,” City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said in a brief follow-up interview. “But, again, none of this is imminent. I want to emphasize that.”
Such a span, city documents show, could cost $750,000.
City Council authorized the purchase of the Regions Bank property – three floors and tens of thousands of square feet – in 2019.
As of late November, the headquarters project was on budget and on schedule for completion in summer 2022, if not sooner. Demolition was “virtually complete as of Wednesday,” according to a memo prepared for City Council.
“The good news is it’s moving along well,” Mark Chostner, the project manager, has said.