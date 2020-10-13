Aiken City Council promises fix for controversial fees

Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon and his fellow City Council members on Monday pledged to correct errant fire-protection fees, which stem from a formula updated over the summer.

The apparent mea culpa – delivered at a Monday night work session – open to the public and attended by a handful of aggrieved people – comes after a flood of phone calls and questions, uproar on social media and sticker shock in parts of Aiken County.

“I don’t think it’s the intention of this council to charge anybody a 300%, 400% increase on fire fees,” Osbon said Monday. He continued: “I certainly take responsibility for not asking the right questions and finding out what that increase would look like. So, the only thing I know is to go back and say, ‘Let’s get it right.’”

City Council established new charges for fire service in June, after mulling the matter in May and working through a budget process influenced by the novel coronavirus. Though the changes were effective July 1, most people felt it this month, Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said last week.

The city’s fire district extends well past city limits – into the county and covering property owned by people not technically represented on City Council, a concern Gary Bunker, the county chairman, has heard repeatedly.

A little more than 6,300 parcels outside city limits, but inside the fire district, are billed for protection.

“What we did was focus on equalizing the fire rate,” Bedenbaugh said Tuesday, “and where we felt the biggest discrepancy was, was the property owners who live inside the fire district but receive no other city services.”

Assistant City Manager Kim Abney in an earlier memo suggested all customers be billed “at the same rate since they receive the same level” of protection from the Aiken Department of Public Safety, a combined police and fire operation.

“I would request that City Council consider setting new minimum and maximum for the fire rates by July 1, 2020,” Abney wrote at the time, “but not increase the rates.”

Some bills ended up much higher than expected; a slate of people have complained of triple-digit spikes coupled with little to no heads-up. (The city last increased fire fees for out-of-city properties in 2017.)

City Council member Kay Biermann Brohl on Monday assured those at the meeting, and those watching the livestream, that the council “never intended for something like this to happen.”

“As we’re finding out,” Brohl said at one point, “it’s a lot more complicated than we originally looked at.”

Osbon on Monday suggested no late fees would be assessed as the fire-fee controversy is worked through. For those who have already paid, accounts would be credited, he added. And notices will be sent to those affected.

“I think the bills just went out a lot higher than any of us anticipated,” Osbon said, “and we’re going to fix it.”

A solution – or some sort of formal recourse – is expected in November. Changing the rates will require an ordinance, which means there will be two opportunities for public review and discussion.

A dialogue between the city and the county is ongoing.

“Just know, Aiken City Council members care,” said longtime member Lessie Price. “The city staff cares.”