Aiken City Council OKs annexation, concept plan for senior apartment complex off Whiskey Road

Aiken City Council, at its Monday meeting, approved a second reading of an ordinance to annex five acres on Whiskey Road and a concept plan with conditions recommended by the Planning Commission, meaning an apartment complex plan for seniors has council approval.
Max Elbe of Lowcountry Housing Communities, applicant, is requesting annexation and concept plan approval for five acres located off of Whiskey Road adjacent to the Fountain of Life Fellowship Church on Whiskey Road, City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said in a document included in the April 12 city council agenda.
The developer plans to build a three-story, 60-unit apartment complex for seniors 55 and up.
The developer proposes a 60-unit multifamily apartment complex for seniors 55 and up and the building shall consist of three stories approximately 47 feet in height, Bedenbaugh said in the document.
Further, the building would include a porte-cochere as well as patio and 70 percent of the property is proposed to remain in open space.
The Magnolia, if and when constructed, will cater to older adults, a key demographic in a city repeatedly ranked as one of the best places to retire.
“Again, this would be a senior community for residents age 55 and older, no children will live there,” Max Elbe, with Lowcountry Housing Communities, told the Aiken Planning Commission earlier. “All residents will be age 55 and older.”
The apartment mix is proposed to be 36 one-bedroom apartments and 24 two-bedroom apartments, Bedenbaugh said in the document. Also, the developer is proposing 62 parking spaces with 54 regular parking spaces and eight accessible parking spaces. The Planned Residential zoning requires that 20 percent of the open space be improved for active and passive recreational use.
The proposed development actually falls within the Whiskey Road Overlay District which requires the installation of sidewalks, street trees and the closing of any ditches along Whiskey Road or that the developer submit fees to the city for future installation, Bedenbaugh said in the document.
Monday’s meeting saw members of the public in attendance.
Council passed the second and final reading at the meeting. With Monday's vote, council also zoned the five acres on Whiskey Road as planned residential.
Staff writer Colin Demarest contributed to this report.