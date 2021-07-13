You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Aiken City Council members draw no challengers for November election

The filing period for the upcoming Aiken City Council election closed at noon Monday, with only four candidates submitting paperwork.

The four, Democrat Lessie Price and Republicans Ed Girardeau, Andrea Gregory and Ed Woltz, are already on City Council. Each is now seeking reelection unchallenged.

Price represents District 2, north of Richland Avenue West. Girardeau represents District 4, the city’s southern end. Gregory represents District 5, which neighbors Girardeau’s zone to the north. And Woltz represents District 6, a swath including parts of downtown.

City Council is organized under a 6-1 single-member-district plan. Only the mayor is elected citywide.

Each sitting council member has said they are seeking reelection in hopes of bettering the city and, to some degree, extending recent successes.

The general election is scheduled for Nov. 2.


Tags

Colin Demarest covers the Savannah River Site, the Energy Department, its NNSA, and government and politics, in general. Follow him on Twitter: @demarest_colin.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News