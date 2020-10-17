Aiken City Council could soon reverse controversial fire-fee update

The Aiken City Council on Monday will consider reversing changes made to the city’s fire-protection calculations, after some county residents being billed cried foul of fee spikes with little to no notice.
The measure before City Council, introduced in a memo from City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh, would revert fire fees for non-city residents to what was in place before the start of July.
“These will see all non-City water customers pay $115 billed quarterly at $28.75,” Bedenbaugh wrote. “All non-City water customers will have their rates replaced with the rates in effect before July 1, 2020, as well.”
Mayor Rick Osbon and other City Council members on Oct. 12 promised to quickly address errant fire-protection fees.
“I don’t think it’s the intention of this council to charge anybody a 300%, 400% increase on fire fees,” Osbon said at the time.
“I certainly take responsibility for not asking the right questions and finding out what that increase would look like,” he continued. “So, the only thing I know is to go back and say, ‘Let’s get it right.’”
Aiken’s fire district extends well beyond city limits; more than 6,000 parcels in the county, and in the coverage area, are billed for protection.
Changes would be effective Dec. 1, according to the draft amendment.
The special-called meeting at the downtown Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave. SW, begins at 6 p.m.