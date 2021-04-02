Aiken City Council approves $200,000 in funding for local development commission

The Aiken City Council in March unanimously approved a budget amendment funding the Aiken Municipal Development Commission, effectively giving the panel seed money.

The amendment, for the current fiscal year, provides the development commission $200,000. In previous talks, commission officials sought $500,000. The recent appropriation — likely an advance — is 40% of that.

The money could support project management, site acquisition, marketing and professional services, according to a submitted list of priorities and expected expenses.

City Council created the Aiken Municipal Development Commission in 2019. The commission is steeped in economic development buzzwords; it has been described as a catalyst, a body with standalone powers that can accelerate proposals, work with businesspeople and investors, and battle blight.

Members of City Council recently applauded the AMDC’s work, namely its multifaceted strategy for growth citywide.

“This is good work. This document is all inclusive, you guys thought of everything and everybody,” City Council member Gail Diggs said. Mayor Rick Osbon concurred: “I would just echo the councilwoman’s comments. It’s very comprehensive.”

City Council adopted a fresh economic development action plan on March 22.

The $200,000 allotment comes as officials pursue what’s been dubbed “Project Pascalis,” a potentially huge commercial-development venture.

The AMDC has, according to a statement, “identified and recruited a well-capitalized and successful real estate investor” interested in partnering and exploring “one or more potential commercial development projects” in the city.

In mid-March, the commission authorized its chairman, Keith Wood, and the city’s development director, Tim O’Briant, to negotiate and execute a related cost-sharing agreement with a private partner.

The AMDC next meets April 13. (The initial meeting date was moved because of the Masters golf tournament.) The commission is expected to discuss how the $200,000 can be applied to its previously delineated priorities.