Aiken adopts AECOM action plan as guide for economic development

The City of Aiken has embraced a strategic economic action plan that establishes a potential roadmap for improving the city through actions including potentially redeveloping local sites.
Aiken's City Council adopted the the AECOM Strategic Economic Development Action Plan at its March 22 meeting as a guide to improve Aiken.
However, approval of the plan does not obligate the city or its Aiken Municipal Development Commission to any course of action other than continued study as well as the possibility of future project proposals based on “the broad set of goals” established in the plan, City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said in a document included in the March 22 City Council agenda.
Additionally any “future concrete proposals” for actual projects would be approved separately by the city if and when they’re fully developed.
“Let me just say I think it’s a good plan,” Mayor Rick Osbon said at the March 22 meeting. "I appreciate the work ... it was land planners, economists and a lot of other folks who made up the AECOM team who put this together. And I think it has action items. I would hope that the city will follow up with identifying a person to be more of a project manager to see to it that as our community partners work on this plan that we have a level of accountability. I think it’s an opportunity.”
The draft Strategic Economic Development Action Plan was prepared for the City of Aiken by AECOM (an international company) which involved a project director, economists, landscape architects and one who is a landscape architect and urban designer. The study ultimately cost the city $120,000.
Discussion led to plan
AECOM was engaged by the city, beginning in April 2019, to assist in the development of this strategic economic development strategy, according to the Executive Summary in the draft Strategic Economic Development Action Plan.
The primary aim for the plan is to supply a guide for actions that can be taken to bring growth and investment as well as greater opportunity for existing as well as new residents.
Also, an honest identification and acknowledgement of problems had a part to play in the development of this plan.
Discussions involving stakeholders lead to identification of key issues and the framework of the plan.
Key issues that arose from discussion, according to the plan's Executive Summary, include resident attraction and retention, a need to identify target areas for growth, and development.
Also, other issues include that the city doesn’t feel prepared to leverage key investments/burgeoning industry clusters within the region; the city’s irregular boundaries pose challenges for growth and development; Aiken’s rich equestrian heritage, though well-known, has not been adequately leveraged to its full potential; and gateways to the city do not reflect and enhance the true charm as well as appeal of Aiken’s historic core.
Tim O'Briant, the economic development director for the City of Aiken, said there’s much development that happens right outside the city or nearby, which is good for everyone; however, as cyber is the focus over in Augusta as well as at Fort Gordon, and as “missions expand” at the Savannah River Site, what the city is finding is some of those new employees who come in are choosing other communities.
They’re going to Columbia County, Georgia, Lexington, South Carolina, and unincorporated Aiken County, O'Briant said.
“… We’d really like to make sure that they’re looking to find a new home here within our city,” he added.
Local focus to plan
The plan lists several topics as Recommended Projects to Explore.
One project is developing the Hotel Aiken site with an implementation strategy of conducting market study to confirm optimal development plan for the hotel building and parcel with/ without adjacent parcels.
Implementation strategy also includes considering residential housing on upper floors of the hotel; parking on adjacent sites as part of any new construction; and bar, restaurant and entertainment as part of the development. The plan lists the timeframe for the hotel project as short-term, which means occurring in a relatively short period of time.
The Recommended Projects to Explore portion also includes exploring development potential of the Old County Hospital site with the implementation strategy of enhancing west entrance of Aiken with potential townhomes or small village-type development.
Implementation strategy includes linking the development via “multimodal paths” to the Lessie B. Price Community Center and Eustis Park Playground. The plan lists the timeframe for the Old County Hospital project as short-term.
The plan lists several topics as Recommended Actions and Strategies.
The Recommended Actions and Strategies portion includes things such as invest in health care services, supply a “range of housing types at diverse price points,” invest in minority as well as women’s business development, evaluate capacity of city utilities to expand sewer capacity in support of annexation efforts, engage with local horse-enthusiast community stakeholders, and invest in K-12 education.
The full AECOM Strategic Economic Development Action Plan document is available to the public in Aiken City Council agenda materials for the March 22 meeting on the city's website.
The plan was commissioned by the City of Aiken, and the Aiken Municipal Development Commission was created simultaneously to take advantage of the findings in the plan, O'Briant said.
“And [it] actually has the duty of carrying out and implementing the findings,” he said. "So they kind of grew up together. And now it’s time to graduate and get down to work on following that road map and taking the actions that are laid out for us by some very good consultants who worked with a lot of local stakeholders and boiled down some very good ideas to move us forward.”