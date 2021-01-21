LiftMaster Grand Prix will be returning to Bruce's Field in early March

COVID-19 won’t stop the $50,000 LiftMaster Grand Prix Eventing showcase from being held this year.
The third edition of the equestrian competition is scheduled for March 5 and 6 at the Aiken Horse Park Foundation’s Bruce’s Field.
Because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, spectators won’t be allowed to attend, but Horse & Country TV will livestream the Grand Prix Eventing showcase’s three phases – dressage, cross-country and show jumping.
To protect the health of competitors, volunteers and officials, the United States Equestrian Federation’s comprehensive COVID-19 requirements and recommendation will be followed during the Grand Prix Eventing showcase, according to a Horse Park Foundation news release.
Forty of the world’s top eventing riders have been invited to participate.
Commitments already have been received from Phillip Dutton, Boyd Martin, Doug Payne and Liz Halliday-Sharp.
Dutton, Martin and Payne are regulars among the riders who train in Aiken during the winter.
In 2016, Dutton won an individual bronze medal in eventing while riding Mighty Nice and representing the United States during the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Prior to then, Dutton earned gold medals as a member of Australia’s winning eventing teams at the 1996 and 2000 Summer Olympics in Atlanta and Sydney, Australia, respectively.
Dutton is a six-time Olympian.
Martin was a member of the U.S. Olympic eventing teams in 2012 in London, England, and also in 2016.
During the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, Martin was a member of the gold medal winning U.S. team and earned an individual gold medal while riding Tsetserleg.
Payne also was a member of the U.S. team in Peru that year.
Halliday-Sharp, who was the 2020 U.S. Eventing Association Rider of the Year, rode Dinero Z to victory in the 2020 Grand Prix Eventing showcase and also won the 2019 inaugural showcase aboard Fernhill By Night.
Dutton, Martin, Payne and Halliday-Sharp all are on the U.S. Equestrian Federation’s Elite Training List for eventing for the winter of 2021 along with their respective horses: Z, Tsetserleg, Vandiver and Dinero Z.
That means they are the leading candidates to make the U.S. team that will compete in the Olympics this summer in Tokyo, Japan.
“We felt it was really import to run this event this year, to keep Aiken on the map for the eventing community,” said the Horse Park Foundation’s vice president and treasurer, Tara Bostwick, of the Grand Prix Eventing showcase. “It also is really important in helping to keep the equestrian community vibrant here.”
The Horse Park Foundation didn’t finalize its decision to hold the Grand Prix Eventing showcase this year until recently because it needed to determine whether it would be financially feasible without admission fees from spectators and other related revenues.
“We’ve had to really work hard to make sure we had enough sponsorship to bridge the gap because it really is an expensive event to run,” Bostwick said. “We’re not quite there yet, but we’re comfortable we’re going to get there from a sponsorship point of view.”
Bruce’s Field is at the corner of Powderhouse Road and Audubon Drive.
For more information, visit aikenhorsepark.org.