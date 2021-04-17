Letter: You can’t defend free speech by attacking it

Star Parker in a Jan. 25 column worries that “Freedom of speech is slipping away from us.” Unfortunately, her argument pushes it further away.
She writes, “The decision by Twitter to kick the president of the United States off of Twitter, disconnecting him from the 89 million who follow him, is mind boggling.” She says “Conservatives must push for new law” – presumably to prevent such actions.
Twitter is not a government agency that should be prevented from censoring anyone but a private business that offers a free service to anyone who agrees to its terms and it survives (or not) from advertising revenues. Those revenues are affected by the content Twitter permits and, thus, it’s understandable that Twitter would filter content that might not please its advertisers. The First Amendment protects its freedom of association.
Ms. Parker’s error is not that she evades the issue that Twitter is a private company but that she treats that fact as irrelevant. She seems to think Twitter is acting as a government and punishing Trump by disassociating with him. “If Donald Trump broke the law, this should be determined through legal channels, not by the subjective decision of a businessperson with a net worth of some $12 billion.”
This is an all too common error: equating the power of the government – which has the legal monopoly on the use of force – with economic power – the ability to offer you something that you think is worth more than you’re paying for. Think of government power as a gun and economic power as a trade offering. If Twitter were a government agency, it could not choose to ban Trump. Being private, it can.
The market may rule against the choice by causing users and/or advertisers who think it immoral to abandon Twitter for competing private business. If none exists, a venture capitalist might finance a competing one. But in no case can forcing Twitter to use its property against its choice be considered consistent with the First Amendment.
Of course, Conservatives are not the only ones who want to interfere with an individual’s use of his private property. Remember the Democrats who wanted the law to prevent corporate income from sponsoring anti-Hillary video-on-demand. This was yet another attack on free speech. I understand why socialist-leaning Democrats want big government to control speech but why would someone who rails against big government want it in control?
The fact that the government has not acted against Twitter for barring Trump is a superb example of the government abiding by the First Amendment. Ms. Parker should see it as such and not use it as an argument to attack free speech.
Robert Stubblefield
Aiken