Let the speculation begin: Will Masters have patrons in April?

AUGUSTA — Dustin Johnson had barely slipped on the green jacket as the newest Masters Tournament champion when speculation began about the 2021 event.
Will it be played in April? Will patrons be allowed to attend? Will COVID-19 again disrupt the event with the biggest economic impact for the area?
The short answer: No one knows yet. The next Masters is scheduled for April 5-11, which is less than 150 days away.
Tournament officials and golfers agreed that they were fortunate to be able to play the Masters at all this year. Many large-scale events – the NCAA basketball tournaments for men and women, Wimbledon and the British Open – were all canceled because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Augusta National Golf Club, which stages the tournament, began making changes in March when the coronavirus first hit the United States hard. The tournament was postponed until November, and in August word came that no patrons would be allowed on the grounds.
“It’s been a great week. You know, in March, when we postponed the tournament, we didn’t know when or even if we would have the Masters,” Augusta National and Masters Chairman Fred Ridley said during the green jacket presentation. “So, I think we arrived here with a great sense of appreciation, and everyone was so excited to be here in November.”
Cases of COVID-19 are spiking in the U.S. as the holiday season approaches. More than 1 million cases were recorded in the past week, according to the Associated Press, and the death toll stands at nearly 250,000 in the U.S.
The sports world has tried to adapt with “bubbles” to isolate players and holding games and events with limited spectators or none at all. The PGA Tour resumed play in June, but fans didn’t return until the recent event in Houston. Augusta National didn’t want to take that risk, and it staged the most unusual Masters ever.
Fist bumps replaced handshakes. Face masks were the new fashion statement. Fall foliage, it turned out, goes nicely with Augusta’s predominantly green color scheme.
It truly was a Masters unlike any other. With no patrons on the grounds, there was no need for gallery roping or observation stands. The few hundred people allowed to attend – members and their spouses, significant others of players, volunteers, media, equipment reps and coaches – had to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines.
Everyone who attended had to pass a virus test, and two players (2017 champion Sergio Garcia and Joaquin Niemann) did not. Face masks were required unless drinking and eating, and most people complied. Social distancing worked, to a degree, but by the weekend large groups of people were congregating in the area behind the 9th and 18th greens.
During his “State of the Masters” news conference last week, Ridley said a vaccine and increased testing for the virus are two things that tournament officials are keeping an eye on as they make plans for April.
“I think the broad answer to that question is that we would need to see objective data that would give us a high level of confidence that we could bring large numbers of people onto the grounds for April,” Ridley said.
Players were quick to note that the vibe was distinctly different, but didn’t seem to mind.
“The atmosphere, the crowds, the patrons, the feelings that you normally have here that you didn't quite have,” Rory McIlroy said. “More than any other week of the year, I feel like you're nervous a little more often, and it didn't quite have that.”
Johnson, the new champion, would probably be OK with holding the Masters even sooner than April. Just a few weeks ago, he tested positive for COVID-19 and had to skip some events. Now he’s got a lifetime invitation to play in the Masters.
“I know 2020 has been a really strange year, but it's been good to me,” he said. “I've played some good golf. You know, I can't thank Augusta enough for just having the Masters. Obviously, when it canceled in April, none of us knew if we were going to be able to play in it. I was just happy to be here playing, and it worked out OK for me.”