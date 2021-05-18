Leo Sain, former Washington Savannah River Company president, dead at 73

Leo H. Sain, a nuclear industry executive and no stranger to the Savannah River Site, died May 13.
He was 73.
The Tennessee native was considered a leader and mentor by many.
At points throughout his life and career, Sain served as the president of Washington Safety Management Solutions, president of Washington Savannah River Company, president and CEO of UCOR, and helped guide nuclear-and-environmental work for Amentum.
“Leo was the preeminent problem solver in the DOE complex,” said Preston Rahe. “Whenever we had a major problem, he was the first person I called to fix it.”
Sain’s nuclear passion and know-how budded during his time in the Navy; it further blossomed while working for the Tennessee Valley Authority.
Sain was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Susan. He is survived by children, grandchildren, great-granchildren and others.
Instead of flowers, contributions should be sent to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
Weatherford Mortuary in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.