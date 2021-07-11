Lease for new SCETV tower set for Aiken City Council finalization

The Aiken City Council on Monday night could approve leasing land to S.C. Educational Television, clearing the way for construction of a new telecommunications tower and the demolition of an older tower at the abandoned Aiken County hospital complex.

City Council members preliminarily approved the lease at the end of June, setting up Monday’s second and final vote.

The lease reflects a long-awaited compact between the city, SCETV and Aiken County. The lease itself would allow for the erecting of a self-supported telecommunications tower near Wire Road, behind the Aiken Department of Public Safety headquarters.

The lease runs for at least 20 years, documents show, and SCETV would have the option to buy the property at any point during the contract.

The Federal Communications Commission and Federal Aviation Authority have given the regulatory OK for the Wire Road site, and the S.C. Joint Bond Review Commission recently approved funding for tower construction and removal.

“With this key approval by SCETV, the agency has asked us to approve a lease between the city and them with an ultimate right to purchase,” City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh wrote in a memo to City Council members.

The prospective new telecommunications tower will replace the one currently standing at the old Aiken County hospital, 828 Richland Ave. W. The structure there is nearly 40 years old and is used by a handful of agencies.

City Council meets at the downtown Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave. S.W.

Council will discuss the SCETV lease during its 7 p.m. regular meeting. A closed-door executive session will precede the regular meeting, according to a public notice. No work session is scheduled.

The 7 p.m. meeting is open to the public. It will also be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube page: youtube.com/user/CityofAikenSC.