Lawsuit filed against woman with Aiken ties charged in death of British teenager

The family of a British teenager killed in a crash last year have filed a lawsuit against a U.S. diplomat's wife, an Aiken native who fled the United Kingdom after reportedly causing the fatal crash.
The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Virginia on Wednesday names both Anne and Jonathan Sacoolas as defendants in the wrongful death of Harry Dunn.
British police reported that Dunn, 19, died on Aug. 27, 2019, after a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road crashed into his motorcycle head-on near RAF Croughton, a British military base near Oxford used by U.S. forces.
The driver was later identified as Anne Sacoolas, a South Aiken High School graduate and the wife of U.S. diplomat Jonathan Sacoolas who reportedly served as a U.S. intelligence officer at the base at the time of the crash.
Both fled to the United States where they claimed diplomatic immunity.
British authorities have sought Anne's extradition, but U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rejected the extradition request in January.
On Aug. 19, the U.S. State Department told the Aiken Standard the secretary's decision was final but the country will continue to work closely with the U.K. to find a “mutually acceptable path forward.”
The Dunn family's legal representatives said the family has filed the civil suit because Anne Sacoolas has "refused to return to the United Kingdom to face Britain's justice system."
"Defendant Anne Sacoolas promised to cooperate with the British police in the investigation of the accident. But rather than stay in the United Kingdom, where she and her husband were living and working, Defendant Anne Sacoolas fled to the United States," the suit reads.
The lawsuit states additional details of the fatal crash.
On the night of the crash, Sacoolas was traveling in a Volvo XC90 SUV owned by her husband from the Air Force base to the family's home.
The suit states Sacoolas had been living in England for several weeks and should have been acclimated to driving on the left side of the road.
Dunn was traveling eastbound near the base on a motorcycle with his lights on, traveling within the speed limit and wearing a full-face helmet, the suit states.
The suit additionally documents that Dunn was not under the influence of any alcohol or drugs and was not talking or texting on his phone.
After crashing head-on into Dunn's motorcycle, Sacoolas did not contact the police to report the accident. Instead, a passerby who stopped at the scene several minuets later called for help, the suit states.
"Anne Sacoolas did not call an ambulance for Harry. Instead, she left Harry to suffer as he lay face down on the side of the road, afraid of dying, fully conscious with multiple broken bones," the Dunn family's legal representatives state in the report.
The crash, which observed its one year anniversary last month, has caused tensions and outrage between the U.S. and U.K.
Last month a British lawmaker proposed a criminal trial for Sacoolas to be conducted virtually or in absentia given the U.S. refusal to extradite, the Associated Press reported.
The lawsuit states the Sacoolases are currently living in Herndon, Virginia located just outside the nation’s capital.
Aiken Standard archives show that Anne Sacoolas was part of the 1995 graduating class of South Aiken High School.