Lane closures scheduled this week along Hitchcock Parkway in Aiken

More lane closures along Hitchcock Parkway are scheduled this week, as crews remove trees throughout the busy corridor.

The closures from Rinehart Way to Houndslake Drive are expected between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Reeves Construction announced June 18.

“Please expect delays in your travel while this work is being completed,” the company said. “Please allow for extra time to get to your destination and, if possible, please take an alternate route.”

Inclement weather could change things.

The closures come as the Hitchcock Parkway Corridor Improvement Project progresses; the multimillion-dollar endeavor is expected to be complete before 2023.

Reeves Construction was awarded the contract.

Generally speaking, the parkway redesign is meant to “improve safety” and “reduce some congestion along the bypass,” according to Adam Humphries, an Aiken-area program manager with the S.C. Department of Transportation.

The full scope of the project includes resurfacing the corridor from Jefferson Davis Highway to Silver Bluff Road, installing a shared-use path from Silver Bluff Road to Huntsman Drive, and improving five popular intersections.

Hitchcock Parkway is part of the well-traveled bypass, which encircles Aiken.

“This project’s been around 10 years,” Humphries said earlier this month. “If you’ve been in Aiken for a long time, you know there’s been talks of improvements along the bypass.”