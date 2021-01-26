Lack of protest tees up smoother transition at Savannah River National Lab

The Department of Energy’s decision to award the next Savannah River National Laboratory management contract to a Battelle-led team has not been formally protested, according to the Savannah River Site manager, teeing up what appears to be a smooth transition.

Officials are now “working on getting ready” to execute the changeover, Michael Budney told members of the Savannah River Site Citizens Advisory Board on Monday.

“Battelle’s operated labs across the DOE complex, and they’re well known to DOE, so we believe it’s going to be a great partnership,” Budney continued, citing the company’s work at Los Alamos in New Mexico, Oak Ridge in Tennessee and Lawrence Livermore in California, among others. “And we’re getting ready to move forward with BSRA just as soon as we get all the pieces in place for that contract transition.”

The Energy Department awarded the standalone management-and-operations contract to Battelle Savannah River Alliance — a team featuring the University of South Carolina, the University of Georgia Research Foundation and other players — in December 2020.

Three competing proposals to run the Savannah River National Lab were submitted to Environmental Management, the Energy Department’s nuclear cleanup office. Battelle Savannah River Alliance’s pitch offered the best bang for the buck, the DOE said.

The potentially decade-long management contract at the national lab is valued at $3.8 billion.