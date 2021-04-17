Kiwanis Club of Aiken to hold annual charity golf tournament May 1

The Kiwanis Club of Aiken will hold its annual charity golf tournament Saturday, May 1, at Aiken Golf Club.

The tournament, presented by Singer Wealth Management Group, will begin at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start. The entry fee is $75, and food and beverages will be served to participants. The format is four-person captain's choice, and prizes will be awarded in gross and net divisions.

Golfers will have the opportunity to win many prizes donated by local businesses. If a golfer makes a hole-in-one on No. 16, he or she could drive away in a brand-new car.

The tournament was not held in 2020 because of COVID-19. The tournament will follow health and safety guidelines, and face masks and social distancing will be encouraged in indoor and large group settings.

The registration deadline to enter the golf tournament is April 26. For more information or to register by phone, call 803-645-0362 or 706-306-9106. To download an entry form, visit aikenkiwanisclub.org.

Mulligans are $5 each or five for $20. Proceeds will benefit Kiwanis-sponsored service leadership programs for area children.

To reach more people and have a greater service impact on their communities, Kiwanis clubs sponsor K-Kids for elementary school children; Builders Clubs for middle school; Key Clubs in high schools; Circle K (CKI) clubs for university students and Aktion Clubs for adults living with disabilities.

The Kiwanis Club of Aiken sponsors K-Kids at Chukker Creek and Byrd Elementary, Builders Clubs at Jackson-STEM Middle School and Leavelle McCampbell Middle School as well as Key Clubs at Aiken and Silver Bluff high schools. The club also sponsors a Circle K club at USC Aiken and also provides scholarships for graduating Key Club seniors from each high school as well as a CKI student each year at USC Aiken.

Kiwanis also actively serves the local community in volunteer projects such as aiding the Boys and Girls Clubs, Child Advocacy Center, ACTS and volunteerism in many other local projects.

The Kiwanis Club of Aiken stands with more than 550,000 members from K-Kids to Key Club to Kiwanis, spanning many age groups in 80 countries and geographic areas. Each community has different needs, and Kiwanis empowers members to pursue creative ways to serve the needs of children, such as fighting hunger, improving literacy and offering guidance.