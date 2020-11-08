Kisner ready to take on a different Masters

Standing at the back of the range at Palmetto Golf Club last week, Kevin Kisner made no secret of what he was working on in advance of this week’s Masters Tournament.
“I’m hitting a lot of long irons, as you can see,” said Kisner, holding up a 5-iron. “It’s just not going to be as firm as we’re used to in April. So I’m expecting it to be pretty long for me.”
Kisner and the rest of the field are expecting different conditions for the first fall Masters to ever be played. The tournament was postponed from its traditional April date because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Aiken native has played Augusta National Golf Club in the fall, but it wasn’t in preparation for the Masters. Augusta National is closed during the summer months and reopens in October after overseeding with ryegrass.
“It’s just so different because you’re not getting ready for a tournament,” Kisner said. “When I’ve been in November, they’re trying to establish the overseed, so it was pretty shaggy and long. I assume they are going to cut it down and get it to tournament conditions and go back and fix the areas after the tournament and get ready for April.”
Instead of playing in Florida several weeks in a row getting ready for the year’s first major, Kisner has taken a different approach that was dictated by the PGA Tour’s revised schedule. After missing the cut at the U.S. Open in September, he took three weeks off. He played two weeks on the West Coast before taking the past two weeks off.
He spent one week at Pawley’s Island with his family to celebrate his mother’s birthday, then returned to work on his game at Palmetto last week. Augusta National was off limits to players last week, so he brought in swing coach John Tillery to fine-tune his game.
He began his practice rounds at Augusta National on Saturday.
“Playing and practices are two different animals,” Kisner said. “I’m going to do all my early prep, get it done, then do a lot of concentration around the greens. I think the difference is going to be chipping balls around the greens. The grass is going to be somewhat different, maybe not get as good a lie, so be prepared for that.”
Kisner isn’t a long hitter by modern standards, but he excels in putting and the short game. To win the Masters, a player must navigate Augusta National’s tricky bentgrass greens, and Kisner expects them to be speedy as usual come tournament time.
“This weather is absolutely perfect for bent,” Kisner said. “I heard they were in fantastic shape, probably the best they’ve ever been before the tournament; they just need to speed them up.”
With no patrons allowed at this Masters, Kisner won’t have as much support from family and friends as he normally does. His wife, Brittany, will be allowed to attend, but his parents, Steve and Christy, won’t.
“That was their dream to watch me play in the Masters and for them to have to sit and watch on the couch from 25 minutes away is going to be difficult,” Kisner said. “My wife will be there. She’ll be able to come to a tournament and watch golf for the first time since June. That will be cool.”
Another casualty of the pandemic is the Par 3 Contest, which is held the Wednesday before the Masters. Kisner usually brings his children, Kate and Henry, out to serve as his caddies in the family-friendly event.
“They think that the Par 3 is the Masters. So they think I’m their caddie for the Masters,” Kisner said. “That’s what they assume. They think the tournament’s over on Wednesday, which is hilarious. But hopefully by April we’ll be back to somewhat of a normal environment, and we can have the Par 3.”
When the PGA Tour shut down for nearly three months between March and June, one of the canceled tournaments was the World Golf Championships-Match Play event. Kisner was the defending champion and was runner-up the year before.
“Obviously the last two years it’s been a high percentage of my income for the year, so I missed out on that opportunity,” Kisner said with a smile. “But the goal is always to get into World Golf Championships and majors, and you’ve got to play solid throughout the year and consistent to stay in the world rankings to get in those tournaments. I think I’ve got four or five years running where I’ve played in every one of them, and I don’t want to stop.”
This will be Kisner’s fifth consecutive Masters appearance. Last year, he posted his best finish with a tie for 21st that included a closing 69. He’s never missed the cut at Augusta National, and he’s already qualified for the 2021 Masters, thanks to qualifying for the Tour Championship.
“If you’d told me that in 2010, when I first started, I would have told you that you were crazy that I could play six Masters in a row,” Kisner said. “I’m proud of that and hopefully can make it eight, nine, 10.”
Kisner, now 36, has accomplished a lot in the past few years. He’s got three PGA Tour wins and has contended in a handful of majors.
“Every year that I’m getting older and these kids are getting younger, it’s harder,” he said. “Hopefully, I’ll be like fine wine and age well.”