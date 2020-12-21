Kisner Foundation makes strategic plans to serve children better moving forward

The focus of the Kevin and Brittany Kisner Foundation, which was founded in 2016, is to create positive environments for children where they can grow and learn.
The charitable organization has awarded more than $400,000 in grants in the CSRA and also has been looking at how it can serve the area better in the future, Brittany Kisner told the Rotary Club of Aiken on Monday at Newberry Hall.
She is the chairman of the Kisner Foundation, and her husband, Kevin, a pro golfer, is the president. They live in Aiken.
During the novel coronavirus pandemic, “we have really used this year to buckle down and do some strategic planning for 2021 and forward,” Brittany said. “We wanted to make sure that the programs that we were creating were sustainable and were trackable.”
Another goal, she continued, was to make sure that “we could really measure our growth and our impact on the children we were helping in the CSRA.”
As a result of that effort, Brittany said, “we created three foundational pillars – health, education and sports. We felt like they were the avenues that we were already giving to, and we also felt that those were the ways we could make the biggest differences in the lives of the children in our area.”
More than 1,000 youngsters from birth to five years of age in Aiken County are registered in the Kisner Foundation’s Tee Up to Read initiative.
Through the foundation’s partnership with First Readers, participants each receive one age-appropriate book every month.
Tee Up to Read also provides parents and caregivers with education and resources.
“We want to get children ready for kindergarten,” Brittany said.
Tee Up to Read is important, she explained, because not every youngster from a low-income home locally is able to participate in Head Start programs.
In addition, the Kisner Foundation has teamed up with Children’s Hospital of Georgia in Augusta to establish and fund a pediatric behavioral health and wellness clinic.
“This program will kick off in January 2021,” Brittany said.
Services offered will address “social, emotional, behavioral and developmental concerns in children and adolescents,” she added.
The Kisner Foundation will continue to award grants. Next year the emphasis will be on funding for sports, recreation and fitness programs.
“Kevin really feels passionately about sports being an avenue of change for kids,” Brittany said.
She also mentioned the Kisner Foundation’s Kiz Kidz program for children and teens, ages 5 to 18.
Participants receive a foundation T-shirt, a welcome letter from Kevin Kisner, a quarterly newsletter and the opportunity to meet the golfer and other pro players.
The cost of a membership is $50 and is tax deductible.
Proceeds help fund the Kisner Foundation initiatives.
For more information about the Kisner Foundation and its programs, visit kisnerfoundation.com.