Keep Aiken County Beautiful's Great American Cleanup event set for Sept. 26

A local Keep America Beautiful affiliate has big plans for its participation Saturday, Sept. 26 in in the Great American Cleanup.
Keep Aiken County Beautiful is seeking at least 100 volunteers to pick up litter on an approximately 9-mile rural stretch of Charleston Highway, which also is known as U.S. Route 78.
Aiken County’s Great American Cleanup event will begin at 9 a.m.
Supplies will be distributed at Montmorenci Junction at 3049 Charleston Highway, Oakwood-Windsor Elementary School at 3773 Charleston Highway and the Windsor General Store at 4467 Charleston Highway.
Participants should wear face coverings, especially during the distribution of supplies, and follow social distancing guidelines, according to a recent Keep Aiken County Beautiful announcement.
Each volunteer or group will be assigned a specific section of Charleston Highway to clean up.
Law enforcement representatives will be present to help with any traffic issues.
To register, visit https://volunteer.kab.org/opportunity/a2a4M000000upJxQAI.
The Great American Cleanup is a Keep America Beautiful initiative.
According to the organization, it is the nation’s largest community improvement program, with service projects being offered in an estimated 15,000 communities annually.
Last year, more than 550,000 people participated.
The 2020 edition of the Great American Cleanup began June 1 and continues through Oct. 18.
This is the Great American Cleanup’s 22nd year.
For more information about Keep Aiken County Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup effort, call 803-502-9000, ext. 3356, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 21-25.
If there is inclement weather (more rain than a light sprinkle) Sept. 26, Keep Aiken County Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup event will be rescheduled for Oct. 3 and begin at 9 a.m.