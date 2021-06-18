Keep Aiken County Beautiful celebrates birthday, gives out awards

Clean Up Aiken!, an organization established earlier this year to clean up litter and prevent littering, was among the honorees Friday during the Keep Aiken County Beautiful Birthday and Volunteer Awards Luncheon.

Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker, who was the event’s keynote speaker, presented the Chairman’s Award to Clean Up Aiken! founder Marianne Yost.

Clean Up Aiken! “has done a fabulous job,” Bunker said.

Within the first week after Yost created a Facebook page for Clean Up Aiken!, there were more than 200 members and the total has grown to more than 1,000.

“I think Aiken County has a tremendous opportunity to be a leader in what is now being recognized as a national problem,” Yost said. “Maybe we can develop a pilot program here that can be a shining example for the rest of the state. Let’s keep going.”

Prior to announcing Clean Up Aiken! as the Chairman’s Award winner, Bunker talked about what county council has done recently to promote litter cleanup and prevention.

On Tuesday, the panel approved the third and final reading of an ordinance that established the county’s budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal.

In that financial plan is funding to hire a litter foreman, who will be in charge of a crew that will pick up roadside debris. There also is money to pay four people on a contract basis to work on the crew “more or less on a full-time basis,” Bunker said.

In addition, there is $20,000 in the budget for a program that will provide cash rewards to people who report litterers if those litterers are subsequently convicted.

Established in June 2019, Keep Aiken County Beautiful, or KABC, is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful.

During the two years of its existence, KABC has worked with more than 1,500 volunteers who have donated more than 7,100 hours of their time.

KABC also has conducted more than 70 events and been responsible for the removal of more than 47,600 pounds of litter.

Kandace Cave is the program coordinator for KACB.

Aiken County Code Enforcement Director Paige Bayne praised Cave during the luncheon, describing her as “a gem” and “a great asset to Aiken County.”

Cave received a standing ovation from the luncheon’s attendees after Bayne’s tribute.

Also honored during the luncheon, which was held at the Aiken County Government Center, were the following:

• Aiken Technical College, winner of the Community Impact Award.

• Zeus Industrial Products, winner of the Beautiful Business Award.

• Calvary Chapel Aiken, winner of the Bright Beginnings Award.

• Willie Mae Pixley of the Shiloh Heights neighborhood, winner of the Longevity Leadership Award.

• Aiken Sunrise Rotary, Adopt a Highway Group of the Year for 2019.

• Cedar Creek Road Warriors, Adopt a Highway Group of the Year for 2020.